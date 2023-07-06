EthaVerse Announced New Updates With Enhanced Safety Features
EthaVerse is a unique metaverse project which is creating waves in the crypto community for its commitment to transparency & safety.ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EthaVerse, the revolutionary metaverse project, is causing a stir within the crypto community with its recent breakthroughs and unwavering commitment to transparency. Pioneering a new era of digital ecosystems, EthaVerse has successfully completed stage 1 of its ambitious project and is now gearing up for the highly anticipated stage 2 launch, scheduled to take place in just a few weeks, bringing new safety features and updates.
The company has obtained all necessary security and verified certificates on reputable sites, showcasing its commitment to upholding honesty and safety. As a token of appreciation to presale buyers, EthaVerse has doubled the number of free NFTs they will receive, adding even more value to their investments.
Looking toward the future, EthaVerse has an impressive lineup of upcoming plans. These include Dex listing, NFT listing, CEX listing, expanded marketing efforts, the development of EthaWorld and EthaSwap, and more exciting giveaways and engagements. The company is committed to continuously enhancing the EthaVerse experience for our community.
In the words of one of the company’s key representatives, “All presale buyers will be rewarded with not one, but two times the number of free NFTs as a special bonus. EthaVerse has been thoroughly vetted and verified on CoinMarketCap, a highly respected platform for crypto projects. Our commitment to security and trust is unwavering, as evidenced by our team's completion of KYC procedures and possession of a 2X Audit certificate. And don't miss our ongoing airdrop, where 200 fortunate participants will receive a whopping 200 million free tokens, and 300 randomly chosen participants will be granted exclusive NFTs. Join EthaVerse today and unlock a world of endless possibilities!”
EthaVerse is ready to reshape the metaverse landscape, offering an immersive and exciting experience for crypto enthusiasts and investors alike. Join the team on this incredible journey and be a part of the future of digital ecosystems.
Learn more at: https://www.etha-verse.com
Check out Smart Contract on Etherscan.io
Find EthaVerse across the internet: https://linktr.ee/ethaverse
