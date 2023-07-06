FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUSTA — The Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch will reopen Monday, May 22, following a temporary closure for remedial work stemming from water damage that resulted from the bitterly cold temperatures in early February.

Following this winter’s coldest days, a roof drain above the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the branch. Staff worked quickly to ensure safety of customers and ensure electronics were out of range of the water pouring from the ceiling.

“While there had been no threat to customer or staff health at the branch since the water damage occurred, it was necessary to do some remedial work to ensure it stays a healthy and safe environment for all,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “We’re excited to get back to work at all thirteen of our branches around the state.”

The addresses of BMV’s branch locations are listed at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/locations/index.html#branches.

Mainers can schedule appointments at BMV branches at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/.

Mainers can access some BMV services online at https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/. Transactions that can be completed online include driver license or state ID renewals or replacements; online are vehicle registration renewals; overlimits payments; vehicle title replacements; vehicle title lien releases; and driver license reinstatement fee payments.

