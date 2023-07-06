OneBit: Revolutionizing Decentralized Payments and Marketing Solutions

Simplifying cryptocurrency payments and empowering businesses through decentralization.” — Pablo Johnson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OneBit, a pioneering decentralized payment service, is set to revolutionize the way information sites accept payments for their products. With a seamless integration into their decentralized network, website owners can now start accepting payments instantly using popular decentralized payment methods.

Whether it's an electronic product, a training course, or paid services, OneBit provides a convenient and user-friendly payment solution for customers. By connecting to OneBit's decentralized network, website owners can offer their customers a simplified payment process with detailed video instructions.

OneBit offers the flexibility to accept cryptocurrency payments exclusively or leverage a pre-configured affiliate program. Website owners can provide online services and set the percentage of deductions for their partners, encouraging the promotion of their website.

With affiliate percentage rewards ranging from 30% to 80%, individuals can now earn a substantial and consistent income by becoming OneBit partners. The OneBit token serves as a stable payment token within the partnership program, providing additional benefits for participants.

To attract investment for their partner service, OneBit has initiated an Airdrop and pre-sale. Following the completion of the pre-sale, the OneBit token will be listed on the Pancakeswap exchange, with the token's liquidity permanently locked to ensure investor safety and support the affiliate program.

Additionally, OneBit's dedicated team will launch an affiliate program to maintain a stable price for the OneBit token. They will also establish a marketing agency to provide ongoing support for the project, ensuring its success and continuous growth.

