Boardsi Celebrates Success as an Inc. Power Partner

Boardsi is leveraging its powerful platform and success into awards and accolades from publications such as Inc.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi, the world's leading board recruitment company, is celebrating its continued achievements and growth as it marks eight months as an Inc. Power Partner. The prestigious award, presented by Inc. Business Media, acknowledges B2B organizations that have demonstrated exceptional support for entrepreneurs and played a pivotal role in the success of startups worldwide.
Inc. Power Partner Awards celebrated firms across various industries, including marketing, advertising, health, human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security. By providing invaluable support in areas such as hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, these partners empower entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine as a Power Partner and are grateful for the opportunity to help businesses thrive through exceptional talent placed on their boards of directors or as board advisors," said Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi. "At Boardsi, we are committed to revolutionizing businesses and fostering the growth of careers through advanced technology, human connection, and our extensive private network."
Boardsi has established itself as the premier destination for executives seeking advisory positions and companies searching for top talent. Leveraging advanced technology and a deep network of professionals, Boardsi simplifies the board recruitment process, making it easier for executives to search for suitable positions, connect with thousands of companies, and apply for roles that align with their expertise.
Inc. Business Media partnered with Meltwater, a leading global social and media intelligence platform, to develop a proprietary methodology for evaluating companies. This approach utilizes sentiment analysis from online conversations about the organizations, translating them into numerical scores. Firms were assessed based on attributes such as commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, and supportiveness, as well as client testimonials gathered through surveys.
As Boardsi celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains focused on its mission to foster strong leadership and drive company growth and success through strategic board appointments.
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. With an ever-growing network of over 8,300 companies, including startups, mid-size enterprises, and Fortune 500 corporations, Boardsi offers unparalleled opportunities for executives to contribute their skills and experience to high-impact organizations. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
