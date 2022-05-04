Boardsi CEO Recognized in Marquis Who’s Who
Boardsi’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Rowinski has been listed in the Marquis Who’s Who biographical registry.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi is proud to announce that Co-founder & CEO, Martin Rowinski has been listed in the Marquis Who’s Who biographical registry. Rowinski’s membership is largely a reflection of his success as an entrepreneur and technology executive.
Rowsinski co-founded Boardsi in 2016, with the goal of matching qualified leaders with companies that need board members. Boardsi has helped multiple companies efficiently develop boards in a timely manner, and thereby helped younger companies accelerate their growth. With expert board members and advisors, companies have the leadership they need to make effective business decisions.
Prior to starting Boardsi, Rowinski was a business executive in the technology sector. He worked on bettering lead generation, recruitment, marketing, and financials, all of which are useful backgrounds to have when giving companies advice on recruiting board members. Rowinski himself has served as a board member and advisor for several companies.
Being listed in the Marquis Who’s Who places Rowinski alongside some of the most accomplished professionals. A.N. Marquis published the first Who’s Who in America back in 1899, and the publications have since expanded into other geographic areas and professional specialties.
When reflecting on his inclusion within the Marquis Who’s Who, Rowinski commented: “I’m honored to be selected for the Who’s Who. It’s a testament to my work within the business sector, both before and since founding Boardsi.”
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
