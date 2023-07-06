New Medical Billing and Coding AOS Degree Program at IntelliTec College
IntelliTec College - Albuquerque has announced a new Associate of Occupational Studies (AOS) Medical Billing and Coding degree program to begin 8/14/23.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliTec College - Albuquerque has announced enrollment is now open for a new Medical Billing and Coding Associate of Occupational Studies (AOS) degree program, designed to be completed in as few as 18 months. The Healthcare Administration: Medical Billing and Coding AOS degree program begins in Albuquerque on 8/14/23.
IntelliTec College’s mission is to “Build a better community through quality and excellence in career training.” IntelliTec College - Albuquerque has added the Healthcare Administration: Medical Billing and Coding AOS degree program to help meet the need for administrative healthcare professionals in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.
Medical Billing and Coding specialists are healthcare workers who provide important administrative healthcare services. IntelliTec College’s Medical Billing and Coding program teaches students the skills they need to begin entry-level positions in hospitals, physicians’ offices, nursing care facilities, and in administrative and support services and professional, scientific, and technical services. Students learn medical terminology, comprehensive medical coding and billing procedures, current medical billing software, how to prepare and file insurance claims, how to analyze benefits, how to use Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems, and how to adhere to HIPAA laws.
The new Medical Billing and Coding AOS degree program is 92.50 credit hours and can be completed in as few as 18 months. Students must complete 18 weeks of General Education courses, including Introduction to Business, Business Communications, and American Government. All courses may be completed 100% online; on-campus support is also available.
Graduates of the Medical Billing and Coding AOS degree program receive a Healthcare Administration: Medical Billing and Coding Associate of Occupational Studies degree and are prepared to sit for the Certified Professional Coder (CPC-A) certification from the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC).
The new Medical and Billing Coding AOS degree program at IntelliTec College - Albuquerque begins 8/14/23. To learn more about IntelliTec College and the Healthcare Administration: Medical Billing and Coding AOS degree program visit https://intellitec.edu or call toll free 1-800-748-2282.
About IntelliTec College:
IntelliTec College strives to build a better community through hands-on training, in both certificate and occupational degree career training programs, at four campus locations in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Depending on location, IntelliTec teaches Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Electrical Technician, Cosmetologist, Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding Specialist, Nursing Assistant and Massage Therapy programs. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit www.intellitec.edu or call 1-800-748-2282. For more information about graduation rates, the median debt of students who completed the program and other important information, please visit https://intellitec.edu/admissions/consumer-information/. For general information, please visit intellitec.edu.
