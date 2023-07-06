Minerva announces closing of Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) (“Minerva” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 20,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000.



Proceeds from the offering will be used in the ongoing development of the Company’s climate related products, and for general working capital purposes.

A four month hold period expiring November 7, 2023 applies to the shares sold in this offering. No commissions or fees were paid in connection with the offering.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a leader in AI driven technology focused on Climate Risk and ESG compliance. Minerva uses cutting-edge AI technologies to address pressing challenges faced by businesses and communities. We specialize in climate science and AI, extracting valuable insights from complex data sets and providing actionable recommendations to our clients.

Minerva's proprietary AI technology is rooted in hazard mapping and climate modeling, enables us to extract valuable insights and package them into actionable ways for a diverse range of applications. With our expertise and technology, we help clients thrive in the face of an ever-changing climate. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please visit our website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.



