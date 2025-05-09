Submit Release
ISS expands partnership with natural resources company in APAC

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility services company, has expanded its long-standing partnership with a natural resources customer in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through a new five-year agreement valued at DKK 100 million annually.

Copenhagen, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS currently delivers services at two regional customer locations. Under the new agreement, the partnership will extend to two additional sites, where ISS will provide integrated facility services, including catering, housekeeping, site cleaning, laundry, reception, maintenance, retail operations, and hospitality management. This expansion also introduces innovative features, such as enhanced food service technology.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS, says:

“We’re excited to strengthen this long-standing partnership, which reflects the strong trust between our organisations and a shared commitment to service excellence. We will continue leveraging our expertise in delivering safe and reliable services and look forward to further enhancing the customer experience through tailored, flexible, and sustainable food solutions.”

The new agreement takes effect from June 2025.

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725


