Christophe Charpentier Appointed as Korem’s New President

QUEBEC CITY, July 5, 2023 – Korem is pleased to announce the appointment of Christophe Charpentier, as the new President of Korem.

Christophe Charpentier's main mission will be to accelerate Korem's growth, especially in the United States, where Korem currently generates 55% of its sales. Thanks to Korem's proven work from home structure, Christophe Charpentier will be able to fulfill his new role from California, where he resides.

"4 years ago, when I wanted to hand over the reins to a new president, Christophe and I explored how he could become Korem's leader, but at the time it wouldn't have been materially possible to only have the President remote. COVID helped accelerate the implementation of an efficient and mature hybrid work structure within the organization, which enables us to hire a person of Christophe's caliber, in order to propel Korem to new heights. Furthermore, his arrival on the team will energize, inspire and develop our 100 employees", says Sébastien Vachon, CEO of Korem.

The entire organization joins Sébastien Vachon in thanking Jean-Sébastien Guy, former President of Korem, for his remarkable career. Over the past 9 years, Mr. Guy has made an outstanding contribution to achieving objectives and ensuring sustainable, steady revenue growth, while maintaining the corporate vision and ensuring the future of the organization.

Christophe Charpentier has been a recognized expert in this field for 30 years and has contributed to optimizing the efficiency of world-renowned companies. Christophe worked and impacted growth for Amazon for 5 years, Wayfair for 2.5 years, and before that, for Esri the world leader in geolocation solutions, for 9 years in the US and 9 years in France.

"With Christophe's arrival, we are demonstrating to our customers that Korem is taking the necessary steps to sell and integrate the best geospatial solutions in North America. We want to remain your partner of choice. We are also sending a strong message to our technology partners, such as HERE and Precisely, that growth will be a top priority in the next few years, and that we are investing financial and human resources to make this happen," says Mr. Vachon.

"Christophe is a unique combination of creative leadership, entrepreneurial success and experience in developing geospatial strategies that meet customer expectations and help generate strong revenue growth," adds Mr. Vachon.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join Korem today. The company has had a remarkable track record over the past 30 years. I am delighted to be able to put my experience at the service of the company and its employees, to support Korem in its next phase of growth. Korem is an undisputed leader in the geospatial sector in both Canada and the United States, and still has immense potential for growth by putting its unique expertise to work for its customers,” said Christophe Charpentier, President of Korem.

About Korem

Since 1993, Korem has been creating long‑term value for its clients, employees and partners through innovation and geospatial expertise. Major North American companies like AT&T, Shell, Bell, and Desjardins rely on Korem every day to make informed decisions and enhance their efficiency. Through its unique one-stop-shop experience, Korem is driving the adoption of geospatial technology and reducing risk. Its talented and multidisciplinary team of 100 experts shares unique business perspectives and neutral recommendations that help map out a promising future for its clients. As a value‑added reseller, Korem offers the most comprehensive and diverse portfolio of geospatial solutions, including Precisely, HERE Technologies, Google, Alteryx, Environics Analytics, CARTO, Core Logic, Lightbox and ReportAll. Learn more at korem.com.

Photo: Rémy Pelletier, VP professional services — Christophe Charpentier, President — Marise Drapeau, VP Finance — Sébastien Vachon, CEO



