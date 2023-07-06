Governor Carney Announces Leadership Change at Delaware Department of Correction

WILMINGTON, DE – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced that Commissioner Monroe Hudson will step down later this month from his current role as the head of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) after more than thirty five years of service in law enforcement and corrections. Terra Taylor, Deputy Commissioner of the DOC, will serve as Acting Commissioner until a permanent replacement is nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

“Monroe is a dedicated leader with more than three decades of distinguished service to our state —beginning and now concluding his law enforcement career as the Commissioner of Correction,” said Governor Carney. “I’ve had the honor of working with Monroe throughout his thirty-one years at the Delaware State Police and with the Department of Correction. I’d like to congratulate and thank Monroe for his tireless commitment to making Delaware a safer and stronger place.

“I also want to thank Terra for her willingness to step into this role. I am confident her years of experience within the Department of Correction — from her time as a Probation Officer to Chief of Community Corrections to Deputy Commissioner — will make her a strong leader for the Department.”

Prior to his Senate confirmation as DOC Commissioner in 2021, Hudson served as Deputy Commissioner for two years. Previously, he served for thirty-one years in the Delaware State Police, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and serving as deputy superintendent of Delaware’s largest police agency. He was also named Trooper of the Year in 2001.

As Commissioner, Hudson outlined five key priorities to advance the department’s dual mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation: recruitment and retention; safety, security, and employee wellness; expanding community outreach and stakeholder engagement; offender vocational training; and leveraging new technology to make operations more efficient and improve the ability to make critical data-driven decisions.

As Deputy Commissioner, Taylor held the Department’s second-highest position with responsibilities for supervising the Department’s four Bureaus and setting direction through policy development, strategic planning, and decision making. Taylor, who initially joined DOC in 1997, previously served as Chief of Community Corrections and led the bureau that oversees Probation and Parole, pretrial services, the community work release program, electronic monitoring and other supervision programs for more than 10,000 individuals statewide who are housed in Work Release and Violation of Probation facilities or are serving probationary sentences or court-ordered pretrial supervision in the community. The Bureau of Community Corrections has also played an active role in implementing innovative crime reduction initiatives, including the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Projects in the City of Wilmington and Kent County.