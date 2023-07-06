Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County Breaks Ground on 12 New Affordable Homes on Wilmington’s Eastside

Habitat for Humanity NCC builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County hosts a Groundbreaking Ceremony for new Affordable Homes in Wilmington

WILMINGTON , DE, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (Habitat NCC) continues to address Wilmington's affordable housing shortage by building 12 new townhomes on Wilmington's Eastside. These new homes are funded by local, state, and federal investors.

The Bennett Point Groundbreaking will be held on July 11th at 11 am, on the 900 block of Bennett St.

“Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County is proud to kick off our next project on the Eastside with a groundbreaking ceremony. We have made a long-term commitment to revitalizing the Eastside through our three programs—creating homeownership, sustaining homeownership, and neighborhood revitalization,” said Kevin Smith, Habitat NCC’s CEO. “The Bennett Point project will create twelve new, highly energy-efficient homes for first-time homebuyers and continue our targeted homeownership investments on Bennett Street. We want to thank all our supporters, especially our Congressional Delegation, the City of Wilmington, Delaware State Housing Authority, the Welfare Foundation, Crystal Trust, DuPont, and Energize Delaware.”

About Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) has built over 290 homes and served over 1,000 families. Committed to changing lives and landscapes, HFHNCC provides affordable housing solutions for low-income families. Habitat engages residents in improving their neighborhoods, provides free critical home repairs to preserve existing homeownership, provides interventions so that older adults can age in place, builds affordable housing, and conducts financial literacy and home maintenance education for families in our homeownership program.



