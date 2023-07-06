Diamond Motorcycle Names Huel Johnson as Operations Manager
Huel brings more than 30 years of experience to the manufacturer of premium, custom-built motorcycle seatsCRESCENT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Motorcycle, a manufacturer of premium, custom-built motorcycle seats, has named Huel Johnson as its operations manager. Huel will lead the day-to-day operations at Diamond Motorcycle and be a key voice in the future strategy of the company, which has been creating custom seats and getting customers comfortable on their bikes in the United States since 1971.
Initially, Huel’s priority will be to help the Diamond Motorcycle team improve efficiency in order to reduce lead times to customers.
Huel will lead the creation of a service department that will allow customers to get their motorcycles serviced more conveniently and more cost competitively than factory dealers. In addition to adding a service department, Huel will add a retail facility in the existing showroom that will feature premium riding gear from Klim and Parts Unlimited. These products will be available locally, as well as through phone orders and the Diamond Motorcycle website.
Huel brings more than 30 years of experience and leadership in the motorcycle industry to Diamond Motorcycle. From 2020 to April 2023, Huel was the general manager of Eurocycles of Daytona, and, from 2013 to 2020, he was the service manager at the store. Huel is a factory-certified technician for BMW, Triumph, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki.
“Huel will provide leadership and mentoring to the team and help the members develop and advance their careers. I’m proud that he’s joining Diamond Motorcycle,” said President Scott Roudebush.
Diamond Motorcycle makes every seat customized for each rider, offering a bespoke fit with various customization options and the highest in quality craftsmanship. Its self-conforming foam guarantees all-day comfort and Diamond Motorcycle’s seats provide support better than the competing brands thanks to its scoop, which alleviates pressure points known to compress the sciatic nerve – the main cause of soreness after a long ride.
“With over 50 years of experience, we know how to make people comfortable on their bike. Whether you’re on one of our custom-fit, off-the-shelf seats or a fully customizable seat, we guarantee to double your riding time,” Roudebush said.
For more information about Diamond Motorcycle, visit www.diamondmotorcycle.com, call 386-698-4668 or stop by the shop at 2288 S. US Highway 17 in Crescent City to check out the improvements that are already in progress.
