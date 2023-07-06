The Sentencing Commission will have its next meeting on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meeting is being held remotely. Members of the public interested in attending remotely may request the remote meeting details using the form below.
You just read:
Public Notice: Sentencing Commission Meeting on Monday, July 17
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.