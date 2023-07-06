Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,844 in the last 365 days.

Public Notice: Sentencing Commission Meeting on Monday, July 17

The Sentencing Commission will have its next meeting on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meeting is being held remotely. Members of the public interested in attending remotely may request the remote meeting details using the form below.

You just read:

Public Notice: Sentencing Commission Meeting on Monday, July 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more