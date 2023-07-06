Reserve Carefully Monitoring AGR Hiring

Air Force Reserve Command will be closely monitoring the hiring and on-boarding of new Active Guard and Reserve members for the remainder of the fiscal year to ensure the command stays within its Congressionally-mandated AGR end strength.

AGRs are Reservists placed on active-duty status for a period of 180 consecutive days or greater in order to provide full-time support to Reserve organizations for the purpose of leading, organizing, administering, recruiting, instructing or training.

“Our Congressionally-mandated AGR strength for fiscal 2023, measured on 30 September, is 6,003 members,” Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander, Air Force Reserve Command, said in a letter to Reservists in May. “Without action, we are projected to exceed that number.”

Healy has directed his three Numbered Air Force commanders to identify vacancies and prioritize the hiring and on-boarding of new AGR members based on assessed risk to mission and criticality of unit needs. He also directed the NAF commanders to ensure Unit Manning Document positions are aligned with statutory requirements and resource availability.

Each month, the Air Reserve Personnel Center provides NAF commanders with a quota of AGR positions to fill. The commanders then prioritize which positions will be filled based on critically manned units and the risk to mission.

“Readiness has always been my priority and we must preserve the balance between what we need and what we can afford,” Healy said. “As we build and maintain the Air Force Reserve the nation needs, we are developing and implementing tools to leverage data analytics. These tools will help us identify disconnects and shortfalls before they become a crisis.”

Service members applying for AGR positions should wait to make life-altering arrangements, such as moving to a new home or leaving a current job, until they have certified orders in hand.

“We must make tough decisions and are mindful of the impact this has on Airmen and their families,” Healy said. “We will continue to work with our leadership teams to identify risk to mission, negative effects on readiness, and unnecessary hardship for our members and their families.”

Members are encouraged to contact their chain of command with any questions regarding the status of their AGR assignment.