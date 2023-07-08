Solo Artist Michael Ross Brings Back the 80's Era in the Present With '1980's Feel' Album.
This isn't just music, It's a trip back to the vibrant 80s, seen through my eyes and felt through my music
My music is something unique, yet familiar - A bit of yesterday, but wrapped up in the feelings of today.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One thing that a lot of people still agree with is that the '80s were ‘incredible’. The fashion was wild, the TV shows were iconic, and the music was just something else.
— Michael Ross
The '80s were the age of unforgettable synth-pop tunes, big-hair rock bands, groundbreaking hip-hop, and the smoothest R&B. And this whirlwind of creativity is something that is still remembered fondly by many.
Well, this Las Vegas-based solo artist isn't just reviving '80s music; he's giving it a total facelift in his new album "1980's Feel". His upcoming album, "1980's Feel", Mixes R&B, jazz, and pop from the '80s with a modern kick. This new and shiny soundtrack will surely thrill old and new fans alike.
Dynamic solo artist Michael Ross, who's been electrifying the Las Vegas scene for years, announces his highly anticipated album, "1980's Feel", seeking to recapture the nostalgia and vibes of the unforgettable 80's music era.
Micheal Ross is more than a singer. A man full of talent mixed with singing, dancing, trumpet playing, and a charismatic stage presence that turns every performance into one of its kind.
And In '1980s Feel', Michael Ross captures the unique spirit and distinctive aesthetics of the iconic 80s era. The album resonates with Ross's signature style - a seamless blend of old-school R&B, smooth jazz, and contemporary pop - all mixed with the 80s.
Speaking about his latest album, Ross shares, “This isn't just music, It's a trip back to the vibrant 80s, seen through my eyes and felt through my music - ready to join me on this exciting journey?”
Ross's musical journey started on the Las Vegas Strip, making his debut in 2014 at the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino. His journey includes gigs at the MGM Grand, The Palazzo, The Golden Nugget, Caesar's Palace, and The Mirage.
And let's not forget his show-stopping act, "The Saxman Duo," at Harrah's Casino, further emphasizing his seasoned performance capabilities.
Raised in a household steeped in music, Ross started his musical journey at the tender age of eight, inspired by his father, the 1990 Bay Area Blues Hall of Famer, Earl "Good Rockin" Brown. After having the privilege of touring with the legendary Ray Charles, Earl passed on to his son not just a love for music, but also a kick for creating original compositions.
Ross's debut as a music producer is truly a remarkable achievement. Seeing how far he has come from doing covers to releasing his first album is beyond amazing. His leap of faith is certainly paying off. This album is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.
Ross’s talent for composition is apparent throughout the album, with each track reflecting his unique artistic vision and acute sensitivity towards the rich 80s music.
Those interested in a modern take on the '80s are invited to listen to Michael Ross's new album, "1980s Feel", and take a thrilling ride back to this beloved era.
