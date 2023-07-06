Dr. Akoury from AWAREMed Shares Favorite Foods with Medicinal Benefits, Pioneering a Holistic Approach to Nutrition

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned integrative medicine expert, Dr. Dalal Akoury, founder of AWAREMed, shares her insights into the power of food as medicine. With a focus on holistic wellness, Dr. Akoury reveals her favorite foods and their medicinal benefits, providing a valuable guide to incorporating nutrition into a healthy lifestyle.

One of Dr. Akoury's top recommendations is fish, particularly those rich in omega-3 fatty acids. She emphasizes the importance of choosing smaller fish to minimize exposure to mercury and selecting varieties caught from deep waters. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish have been shown to support brain health and overall well-being.

Incorporating greens into the diet is another key suggestion from Dr. Akoury. She highlights the high chlorophyll content in greens, which acts as the plant's "blood" and offers a host of benefits. Greens, such as spinach and kale, are excellent sources of magnesium, which plays a crucial role in regulating numerous bodily functions, including seizures and heart health. Additionally, greens are rich in iron, making them a valuable dietary addition for individuals with anemia.

Dr. Akoury also emphasizes the significance of incorporating spices into daily meals. Notable favorites include turmeric, cinnamon, and cumin, known for their antibacterial properties. Caraway and anise seeds are recommended for their sleep-promoting qualities. By incorporating these spices into the diet, individuals can harness their potential health benefits and enhance overall well-being.

Lastly, Dr. Akoury advocates for the inclusion of nuts in one's diet. Nuts are renowned for their antibacterial and antifungal properties, making them a valuable addition to a healthy eating plan. Enjoying a variety of nuts provides an array of nutritional benefits while offering a satisfying snack option.

"As an integrative medicine practitioner, I believe in the power of food as medicine," states Dr. Akoury. "By incorporating these selected foods into your diet, you can optimize your health and well-being, embracing the holistic approach to wellness."

Dr. Akoury's insights into the medicinal benefits of these foods serve as a guiding light for individuals seeking to enhance their overall health through nutrition. By incorporating fish, greens, spices, and nuts into their diet, individuals can embark on a path toward improved well-being.

About Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREMed:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a highly respected physician and founder of AWAREMed, a leading integrative medicine center dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive care for individuals seeking optimal health. AWAREMed combines conventional medicine with complementary therapies to address the root causes of health issues and promote holistic well-being.

About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

