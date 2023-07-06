Ideal Property Group Partners with BECIS Malaysia For Sustainable Energy Solutions in Penang Technology Park @Bertam
Chairman of Ideal Property Group, Tan Sri Alex Ooi has announced a partnership with BECIS in the latest development of the Penang Technology Park @Bertam.PENANG ISLAND, MALAYSIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark step for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Ideal Property Group and BECIS Malaysia are combining their efforts to push sustainability in the newly launched Penang Technology Park@Bertam. Located in Penang's North Seberang Perai district, this ultramodern 356-hectare industrial park is on track to evolve into a global nerve center for cutting-edge industries.
"Our aspiration is to harmoniously incorporate sustainable energy practices into Penang Technology Park@Bertam, exemplifying the potency of responsible growth and environmental guardianship,” says Ideal Property Group's Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Datuk Ooi Kee Liang. “Together with BECIS Malaysia, we envisage a future where sustainability is the standard."
Boasting an impressive gross development value of RM4.2 billion, Penang Technology Park@Bertam is poised to reaffirm Penang's stature as the Eastern counterpart to Silicon Valley. This will be done by attracting enterprises in electronics, electrical, semiconductors, aerospace, medical manufacturing, and more.
BECIS China, Thailand & Malaysia's Managing Director, Arnaud Dauvillier, emphasized the mutual vision for sustainable industrial growth. "Our collaboration is set to lay down an innovative yardstick, driving transformative change and charting a path to a greener industrial sector," Tan Sri Alex Ooi expressed.
The collaboration will concentrate on offering sustainable energy solutions to clients at Penang Technology Park@Bertam, balancing environmental welfare with operational efficiency. The assortment of services involves rooftop solar options, potential detention ponds for large-scale solar installations, cooling solutions via chiller deployment, and other value-enhancing energy solutions. These services demand no upfront capital, furthering the cause of environmental sustainability within the industrial park and fostering immediate cost savings for clients.
Ideal Property Group is a recognized pioneer in Malaysian property development and is consistently ranked among the top developers in the country's Northern Region. Tan Sri Alex Ooi founded his company in 2001. Since its inception, Ideal Property Group has developed 25,000 commercial and residential units in Malaysia. He contributes over twenty years of first-hand experience to the Malaysian housing market. He has been dubbed the Penang Condo King for his many contributions to Penang Island’s housing development.
