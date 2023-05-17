Ideal Property Group Partners with Maxis to Bring Fiber-Connectivity to 12 Commercial and Residential Projects
Chairman of Ideal Property Group, Tan Sri Alex Ooi has recently partnered with Maxis to deliver a superior internet experience to 12,000 businesses and homes.PENANG, MALAYSIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Property Group, a market-leading property developer, announced that it has partnered with Maxis, one of Malaysia's premier communications and digital services companies, to provide state-of-the-art fiber connectivity to 12 commercial and residential projects in Penang, Malaysia. The collaboration will enhance the digital experience for approximately 12,000 businesses and homes across the region.
Maxis will design, supply, and install the telecommunications infrastructure for these projects, leveraging its fiber build to develop a superior internet experience. The partnership aims to create a digitally-connected community that caters to the needs of modern businesses and residents.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Maxis in our mission to provide the best possible living and working environments for our customers,” says the Chairman of Ideal Property Group, Tan Sri Alex Ooi. “This partnership will help meet the demands of modern businesses and residents, and ultimately, enhance the Penang community. We are confident that this will create a strong foundation for future growth and development in the region."
Ideal Property Group, founded in 2001, has been committed to shaping the Penang skyline with innovative and sustainable developments, offering quality living and working environments. The company's diverse portfolio includes residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, reflecting its commitment to meeting the needs of its customers and enhancing the local community.
Maxis, a leading telecommunications provider in Malaysia, has been at the forefront of the nation's digital transformation. With a strong focus on network quality, customer experience, and innovative solutions, Maxis has played a vital role in driving the country's progress in connectivity, providing seamless digital experiences for individuals, homes, and businesses.
Penang Technology Park @Bertam and Penang International Exchange 1 & 2 are among some of the commercial developments where Maxis will act as one of the major connectivity providers under the agreement.
For more information about Ideal Property Group and its projects, visit www.idealproperty.com.my.
For more information about Maxis and its services, visit www.maxis.com.my.
