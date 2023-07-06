Senate Approves Sarlo’s Boardwalk Bill

Trenton – The Senate approved legislation to allocate $100 million to support the new Boardwalk Fund program to strengthen the boardwalk infrastructure along the shore and invest in the overall rehabilitation, resilience, and revitalization of the boardwalks in Shore communities.

The bill, S-3989, approved with a vote of 37 – 0 and sent to the Governor, is sponsored by Senator Paul Sarlo, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

“The boardwalks are the lifeblood of many of our Shore communities and the Jersey Shore belongs to all of us,” said Senator Sarlo. “It is part of the state’s identity and a part of the lives of so many. The Boardwalk Fund is an ongoing investment that will help local communities reduce the expenses of maintaining their boardwalks, support local businesses and keep the fond memories of our Shore experiences alive.”

The Boardwalk Fund will utilize American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds which have been dedicated to a wide array of vital economic recovery and revitalization projects across New Jersey.

The application process will be managed by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA), which will develop an application process and promulgate criteria for a county or municipality, individually or jointly, to qualify for a grant.

To ensure that the fund addresses the most critical and necessary capital needs along the Shore, funding will be prioritized to shore municipalities which have the highest 50 distress scores on the 2020 Municipal Revitalization Index or make a contribution or expenditure greater than five percent of project costs.