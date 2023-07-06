Ruiz Statement on the Passing of Two Newark Firefighters

Trenton –Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the tragic passing of two Newark firefighters:

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of two local heroes, Wayne Brooks Jr., and Augusto Acabou. Our hearts are with their families, those injured and the entire Newark Fire Department. We may not know each other personally, but today we are one Newark family. Let us always remember their courage and sacrifice, as we pray for the safety of the brave men and women who risk their lives every day protecting our families, businesses and communities. As they stand ready to protect and serve, we are here to support them during this time.”