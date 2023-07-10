CPayant Transforms Global Payments with Innovative Blockchain Solution
CPayant, an innovative UK-based fintech company headquartered in Sheffield, is revolutionizing global payments through its innovative blockchain technology.SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CPayant, an innovative UK-based fintech company headquartered in Sheffield, is revolutionizing global payments through its innovative blockchain technology. The company's cutting-edge platform enables secure, fast, and convenient mobile-based payments, even without internet access. With a strong commitment to financial inclusion, CPayant aims to transform the global payment landscape for individuals and businesses worldwide.
CPayant's user-friendly platform empowers individuals with any mobile phone to effortlessly make payments. Leveraging the simplicity of text messages, even those without internet access can conveniently send money, ensuring seamless and inclusive financial transactions.
As a member of the prestigious Kollider Eagles Lab Accelerator, CPayant benefits from a nurturing environment and valuable resources tailored for growth. This accelerator program underscores their dedication to continuous innovation and industry collaboration.
Recently, CPayant welcomed the esteemed venture capitalist Ajani Windsor-Areago as an Advisor to their board. Mr. Windsor-Areago's extensive experience and track record in identifying and nurturing groundbreaking tech startups make him a valuable asset for CPayant's growth and expansion. His expertise in scaling and accelerating businesses within the technology sector will play a vital role in guiding CPayant's future endeavors.
"We are thrilled to have Ajani Windsor-Areago join our advisory board," said Francis Babalola, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of CPayant. "His deep understanding of the fintech industry will be instrumental in driving CPayant's growth and expanding our market reach. With Ajani's guidance, we are confident in revolutionizing the payment landscape and providing unparalleled financial solutions."
Mr. Windsor-Areago expressed his excitement about joining CPayant, stating, "I am delighted to be part of CPayant's journey in transforming global payments. The company's innovative use of blockchain technology aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of fintech. I believe CPayant has the potential to revolutionize the way we transact globally, and I am eager to contribute my knowledge and expertise to support their mission."
CPayant's commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and strategic partnership with venture capitalist Ajani Windsor-Areago positions them as a leading force in the fintech industry. Their blockchain-powered mobile payment platform is shaping the future of global transactions, enabling secure and convenient payments worldwide.
About CPayant:
CPayant is a UK-based fintech company headquartered in Sheffield, specializing in blockchain technology for mobile-based global payments. Their platform allows secure and convenient payments via any mobile phone, even without internet access. With a focus on financial inclusion, CPayant is revolutionizing the global payment landscape for individuals and businesses worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Evelyn Hayford
CPayant
contact@cpayant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram