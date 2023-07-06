Manchin Announces $1.8 Million for Runway Extension at Morgantown Airport

July 06, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,800,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support a runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport.

“As a pilot myself, I am pleased the FAA is investing in this runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost local commerce and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”