ZEBEDEE and Beamable Propel Game Development Forward by Simplifying Bitcoin Transaction Integration

Partnership lowers the barrier to entry for developers as server teams are no longer required to add server-side features into games

HOBOKEN, NJ, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEBEDEE, the FinTech and next-generation payments processor pioneering instant, low-fee, borderless and currency-agnostic microtransactions for the global digital era, today announced a dynamic new partnership with Beamable that’s designed to accelerate the development of the next generation of Bitcoin integrated gaming. The companies are joining forces to dramatically simplify the process of integrating Bitcoin transactions into games by removing the need for a server or systems operations team. This provides tremendous benefits to developers by reducing the complexity and overhead of development, while providing for a superior security framework.

Beamable’s platform allows game developers to integrate server-side features into their games without requiring extensive server-side development resources or knowledge, and empowers them to effortlessly integrate server-side features into their games through a framework that can easily be imported into client-side game code. Developers can now simply write code as if it was running client-side, and Beamable seamlessly handles running this code on its own servers.

The upside for developers is they can now use the functionalities that would normally require a server, but without the need to know how to build and manage a server themselves. This significantly lowers the barrier for entry, making it simpler and more cost-effective for developers to add more complex and secure server-side features to their games.

Beamable seamlessly integrates with ZEBEDEE’s API by allowing the API calls and keys to reside server-side, providing an additional layer of security. This is critical because it keeps sensitive information, like API keys and transaction details, separate from the client-side of the app or game, thereby making the system more secure.

“Following the recent launch of ZEBEDEE’s plug-and-play API, teaming up with Beamable is the logical next step in our journey towards making game development with Bitcoin integration more streamlined and accessible than ever,” said André Neves, Co-Founder and CTO, ZEBEDEE. “We’re thrilled that developers can now easily implement server-side features without the knowledge of server-side coding, enabling them to effortlessly add Bitcoin transactions to their games.”

“ZEBEDEE and Beamable are perfectly aligned in our goals to make the implementation of in-game transactions easier than ever, with particular emphasis on client-side developers,” said Jon Radoff, CEO, Beamable. “We’re excited to see how developers will harness our powerful architecture as they build the next generation of Web3 games.”

Further enhancing the value of this integration, Beamable will now be available in ZEBEDEE’s marketplace, expanding the resources that developers have at their fingertips. In turn, ZEBEDEE's solution is also accessible in Beamable's marketplace. This mutual offering creates a symbiotic relationship that extends the benefits of the partnership directly to users. Now, game developers from both communities can seamlessly incorporate Bitcoin transactions and server-side features into their games, unlocking a wealth of possibilities and streamlining the game development process even further.

To learn more or to start working with ZEBEDEE, visit zebedee.io.

About ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading FinTech building payments technology on top of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Backed by global VCs and gaming studios including Initial Capital, Lakestar, Kingsway Capital, The Raine Group and Square Enix, its sophisticated tools enable developers to easily integrate payments functionality into their products. ZEBEDEE erases the boundaries between real and virtual worlds by powering instant global transactions of any size for any game, site or application through the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Learn more about ZEBEDEE and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io.

About Beamable

Beamable provides a platform for building and scaling the operations of live games, available as both a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version and a “bring your own infrastructure” Private Cloud deployment. The platform is tightly integrated with Unity and Unreal game engines, enabling game developers to focus on the creativity and differentiation of their products. Led by a team of game-industry and software veterans, Beamable is based in the Boston area, and has raised $14M from investors including Permit Ventures, Companyon Ventures, GrandBanks Capital and Defy.vc. For additional information: https://beamable.com/