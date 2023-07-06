Armenia Stock Market Players Include Product Launch, Partnership, Acquisition, Expansion, Product Enhancement | 2023

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Armenia banking market held the largest share in $518.6 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $996.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

High economic growth, rise in small & medium-sized enterprises, and surge in development of digital banking have boosted the growth of the America banking market. However, high dollarization hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion of products and services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The Armenia banking market is segmented on the basis of sector and type. Based on sector, the market is divided into retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. The retail banking segment is held the largest share in 2018, accounting for almost half of the market. This is due to rapidly changing customer needs and technology trends with disruptive product offering and solutions via retail banking. However, the corporate banking segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in small and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia, level of financing and lending from banks for SMEs.

On the basis of type, the market is closed joint-stock company (CJSC) and open joint-stock company (OJSC). The CJSC segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the banking system in the country that is privately owned with no government share. The OJSC segment is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Armenia stock market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the Armenia stock market industry.

The Armenia stock market forecast is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the type and issuer type.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Armenia Stock Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

EQUITY

CORPORATE BOND

GOVERNMENT BOND

REPO

FOREIGN EXCHANGES

AUCTIONS

By Issuer Type

Private Organization

Government Organization

Key Market Players ARARATBANK, FINCA, ARDSHINBANK CJSC, ARMENIAN ECONOMY DEVELOPMENT BANK, UNIBANK OJSC, INECOBANK CJSC., CONVERSE BANK, BLACK SEA TRADE & DEVELOPMENT BANK, ACBA CREDIT AGRICOLE CJSC, AMERIABANK CJSC

