DREAMROO Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Counsil
Effortless meal prepping with Dreamroo bento boxes - a sustainable and convenient solution for healthy and organized meals.
Dreamroo Receives WBENC Certification as Women-Owned Business, Empowering Diversity and Sustainability in the Consumer Goods Industry.
By simplifying everyday tasks, we unlock more time and energy for what truly matters.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DREAMROO, a business specializing in kitchen and feeding essentials designed to simplify everyday tasks, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
— Isabel Sanchez
"As a female executive and founder of Dreamroo, achieving WBENC certification is a significant milestone for us.” Says Isabel Sanchez, Founder of Dreamroo. “It represents not only our commitment to excellence but also our dedication to fostering diversity and empowerment within the business community. Being recognized as a women-owned business by WBENC gives us the opportunity to be part of a network that supports and celebrates the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs. We are proud to join this community and contribute to the advancement of women in business. This certification holds immense value for us, our team, and the entire community of women-owned businesses as we strive to create a more inclusive and equitable future."
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Florida is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
To learn more about DREAMROO, please visit WWW.DREAMROO.COM.
About DREAMROO:
Dreamroo is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable kitchen and feeding accessories. Committed to convenience, sustainability, and empowerment, Dreamroo Is dedicated to simplifying daily routines, making life easier, and enhancing overall well-being. With a focus on quality and environmental responsibility, Dreamroo is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of customers while promoting a more sustainable future.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
Isabel Sanchez
Dreamroo
+1 813-428-4694
support@dreamroo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
The Everyday Tasks Made Easy!