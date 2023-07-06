State Releases June 2023 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for June 2023 declined (17.1) percent compared to those for June 2022, from $1.47 billion last year to $1.22 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 2.7 percent compared to June 2022, from $12.88 billion last year to $13.23 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 0.1 percent for the year, from $9.97 billion last year to $9.98 billion this year.

Decreased 25.8 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 7.2 percent for the year, from $2.75 billion last year to $2.94 billion this year.

Increased 15.6 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 16.4 percent for the year, from $909.7 million last year to $1.06 billion this year.

Decreased 9.0 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 41.7 percent for the year, from $610.1 million last year to $864.2 million this year.

Increased 43.8 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 19.1 percent for the year, from $1.36 billion last year to $1.62 billion this year.

Increased 75.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.