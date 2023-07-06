Local organizations get support to deliver vital programs

CANADA, July 6 - Nearly $61 million in Community Gaming Grants will go to non-profit organizations throughout the province to help deliver programs that improve people’s quality of life.

“We are committed to investing in not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. to keep our communities healthy and vibrant,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “People throughout the province rely on the programs these organizations provide, which increase access to vital supports, such as food, shelter and social connections.”

Human- and social-services grants support a range of organizations that enhance the well-being of children, youth, families and seniors by addressing equity issues, meeting the needs of under-served groups or providing public outreach and education about important social issues. Examples this year include:

the Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks program, which focuses on teaching skiing and riding skills to people with disabilities;

the Nawican Friendship Centre in Dawson Creek’s hot meal program, which provides nutritious meals to those in need as well as services to alleviate food security issues within the community; and

the Howe Sound Women’s Centre Society with drop-in programs in Squamish and Whistler that focus on supporting the needs of survivors of gender-based violence (this includes a 24-hour crisis line and a diverse range of resources, referrals, support and safety for women, gender-marginalized individuals and children).

“These vital funds, combined with local volunteers’ time, really make the difference to a wide range of B.C. residents,” said Caroline Miller, chair, B.C. Association for Charitable Gaming. “From people with disabilities to those hosting art or music programs in community centres, these funds make B.C. a better place to live, work and play.”

The funding this year for human and social-services grants comes out of the $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver other essential services and make life better for people in British Columbia.

Eligible not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant during each sector’s intake period.

Quick Facts:

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people in British Columbia with $5 million dedicated to funding the capital project sector.

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have annually supported programs that benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping roughly 500 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund arts and culture, sports, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

See the full list of human and social-services grant recipients: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting

For more information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants