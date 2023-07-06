Gentle Dentistry Introduces Botox Injections To Help Treat Temporo-Mandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders
The reputable dental clinic provides Botox injections to relieve joint tension caused by TMJ disorders.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Dentistry, a renowned dental clinic, has introduced Botox treatment for individuals suffering from the debilitating effects of Temporo-Mandibular Joint (TMJ) disorders. The clinic is elated to announce the introduction of Botox injections as a non-surgical treatment option for relieving jaw tension caused by TMJ disorders.
The R&D team at Gentle Dentistry has evaluated the effectiveness of the Botox treatment. Over time, the procedure has shown noticeable results and provided patients with visible improvements and enhanced quality of life. The team at Gentle Dentistry follows a systematic process to assist patients at every step of treatment.
Dr. Maggie Abadan, from Gentle Dentistry, stated, “The Botox treatment offers a minimally invasive and highly effective solution for managing the symptoms of TMJ disorders.”
The dental team at Gentle Dentistry assesses the patient’s TMJ condition and determines the appropriate treatment plan. Post the initial consultation, the team administers the Botox injection at TMJ sites with precision and care. They target the specific muscles contributing to the patient’s TMJ pain and discomfort. The treatment is usually relatively quick and painless, and patients resume their regular activities shortly.
Gentle Dentistry has collaborated to provide a non-invasive alternative TMJ treatment option that harnesses the therapeutic power of Botox injections. The professionals at Gentle Dentistry suggest that individuals follow certain precautions for optimal results. It is crucial to follow post-treatment instructions provided by the dental team to maximize the benefits of the treatment and minimize any potential risks.
Dr. Shabnam Pedram from Gentle Dentistry added, “By injecting Botox into the affected muscles, we can reduce muscle tension and provide patients with visible improvements in their jaw function.”
Patients report a significant reduction in jaw pain and muscle tension post the procedure. This is followed by enhanced jaw mobility and an improved ability to perform essential functions like speaking and chewing. The treatment’s non-surgical nature eliminates the need for lengthy recovery periods and potential complications associated with surgery. The Botox treatment for TMJ allows patients to undergo the procedure with minimal disruption to their daily lives.
Gentle Dentistry remains committed to providing personalized care and maintaining its position at the forefront of dental innovation. The dental clinic continues to prioritize patient comfort and well-being. Patients can trust Gentle Dentistry to deliver exceptional dental solutions, combining state-of-the-art techniques with a compassionate approach to help them achieve optimal oral health. The clinic is known for its commitment to providing exceptional oral healthcare to every individual.
About Gentle Dentistry -
Gentle Dentistry is a renowned dental practice that delivers exceptional oral healthcare services. They have a team of highly skilled and compassionate dental professionals on the board. The clinic offers comprehensive services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, dentures, implants, dental crowns, teeth whitening, and restorative treatments. Gentle Dentistry stays at the forefront of dental innovation to provide patients with the most advanced and practical solutions.
