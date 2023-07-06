Aliyu Mohammed Ali Honored for Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Leadership

Aliyu - 40 Under 40 Aliyu_Event

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aliyu Mohammed Ali, CEO and Co-Founder of Ehfaaz, an innovative recycling startup specializing in the transformation of food and FMCG waste into organic compost and industrial cleaning products, has been honored with the prestigious Business Elites 40 Under 40 accolade. The highly esteemed award ceremony, held in Istanbul, celebrates the exceptional achievements and influence of young professionals in the Middle East.

Aliyu is a visionary entrepreneur and trailblazer in sustainability, recognized as a prominent voice in the emerging generation of climate change and circular economy pioneers. His ability to seamlessly merge technical expertise with exceptional people management skills has consistently yielded ingenious solutions to intricate challenges within the business community and the communities he serves.

Acknowledging Aliyu's impactful leadership and expertise in sustainability, Respond Magazine showcased him in a recent edition, while his climate-saving solutions were prominently featured at COP 27, the esteemed 2022 climate conference held in Egypt. As a testament to his outstanding work, Aliyu and Ehfaaz regularly garner attention from renowned publications such as Khaleej Times, The National Newspaper, Arabian Business, and Entrepreneur Magazine.

With a solid background in Information Technology and over a decade of experience in both corporate and startup environments, Aliyu has honed his skills in strategic sourcing, logistics, and supply chain management. He also passionately serves as a mentor at Startup Bootcamp, actively guiding and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs in their pursuit of building a sustainable and equitable future.

Aliyu's commitment extends beyond his entrepreneurial success, as evidenced by his philanthropic endeavors. In 2019, he generously donated 2 fully loaded 40ft containers of medical equipment to a 750-bed general hospital in the Boko Haram affected region of Nigeria. Currently, he plays a vital role as the Board Secretary and Chair of the Ambassadors Committee at the P&G Alumni Foundation, driving its mission to economically empower individuals, particularly women, their families, and their communities worldwide.

Beyond his professional achievements, Aliyu finds joy as a dedicated husband and father. He cherishes his passion for football (soccer) and embraces opportunities to immerse himself in diverse cultures and new ideas. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, Aliyu's future endeavors aim to create a more equitable and sustainable world for future generations.

About Ehfaaz

Ehfaaz is a circular economy start-up committed to closed-loop recycling. On a mission to give used resources a new life, Ehfaaz transforms food and FMCG waste into organic compost and industrial cleaning products. Established in 2018 by Aliyu Mohammed Ali and a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, Ehfaaz is committed to reducing waste and shaping a sustainable future. The company's revolutionary products are embraced by businesses and individuals in the UAE and beyond.