Saxovent and Ironwood Renewables expand their cooperation under the Ironwood Projects joint venture established in 2019
Joint investments for the expansion of renewable energy projects in the USABERLIN, GERMANY, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saxovent and Ironwood Renewables, two leading renewable energy companies, have expanded their long-standing cooperation under their joint venture called Ironwood Projects. The signing of the contracts for the cooperation expansion took place during a joint offsite meeting in the Black Forest biosphere area.
Under this new agreement, Saxovent will provide additional capital contributions to Ironwood Projects over the next five years for project development. The primary goal is to expand Ironwood Renewables' community solar and utility scale portfolio from approximately 300 MW currently to 1000 MW. Already, developments are underway in the states of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Colorado. In addition, other states such as Illinois and California will be added to the portfolio in the near future.
Adrian Ortlieb, co-founder of Ironwood Renewables, commented on the expanded cooperation as follows: "Project development is a tough business, but we are in the right place at the right time with Saxovent as a partner to develop top quality projects."
Carsten Paatsch, Managing Director of Saxovent, emphasized the importance of the long-standing relationship of trust between the two companies: "The trusting relationship of recent years is an essential foundation on which we will build in the coming years. Together with humane management, maximum professionalism, and the common goal of driving positive change, I am very much looking forward to the next five years!"
Ironwood Renewables and Saxovent are confident that the expanded collaboration will help drive the energy transition and make a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions. The Ironwood Projects joint venture will develop long-lasting and sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for clean energy in the coming years.
About Ironwood Renewables: Ironwood Renewables is a leading renewable energy company with a mission to create a sustainable future through the development and operation of solar and wind power facilities. The company takes a holistic approach and emphasizes quality, innovation and environmental sustainability.
About Saxovent: Saxovent is an experienced project developer and impact investor in the renewable energy sector. The company has a successful track record in the realization of wind power and solar projects in Germany and internationally. Saxovent is characterized by a high level of professionalism and close cooperation with local and international partners.
