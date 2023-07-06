Submit Release
The Mountain Money Man Brings Free Workshops to Help Retirees in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee

A new series offered by local financial advisor, Andy Young, educates retirees on how to avoid retirement mistakes and costly missteps.

LEBANON, VIRGINIA, 24266, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Young is the founder of The Mountain Money Man, a financial advice firm, and he has announced he will continue offering retirement education workshops. He has hosted events in the Tri-Cities, Abingdon, Wytheville, Cedar Bluff and Bluefield and hopes to continue offering advice to retirees and soon-to-be retirees.

Retirement is a complex decision for many who are worried about when to take social security, stock market ups and downs, how to cover healthcare if you retire before 65, how do you know you have enough saved or even what to do with concerns over rising taxes when you have money saved in a retirement account like a 401(k).

His workshops are focused on costly missteps that can derail plans in retirement. The roughly 60 minutes spent together in the workshops are followed up by time to address individual concerns. “Retirees face dozens of significant decisions to make in a short period of time leading up to and after retirement,” says educator and founder Andy Young.

Andy continues, “If you must make these decisions on your own often you wish you had a do-over if you only had the full picture the first time. My goal is to make sure that every person that comes to one of my workshops can be empowered to make decisions in a way to improve their own Financial Pathway.”

Andy will be conducting a series of Social Security and Retirement Income workshops on how to protect yourself from running out of money in retirement, options to protect and preserve your hard-earned savings, and options that can help you lower your taxes.”

Andy states, "most retirees want to fully enjoy retirement, and not just worry about the money part.” I hope people take advantage of this information and visit our events. They can get registered by calling 276.415.0797 or going to www.themountainmoneyman.com

About Andy Young

Andy Young grew up in Lebanon, VA and is a graduate of Virginia Tech.

As the creator of The Financial Pathway Process, Andy has been showing successful retirees how to fully enjoy retirement by preventing loss from decisions that have you lose money unknowingly and unnecessarily for over a decade. He is the Founder and President of The Mountain Money Man Inc at www.themountainmoneyman.com
Andy and his wife, Sarah spend time raising their tree girls: Josie, Grace and Faith. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening outdoors or going on the next adventure with the family.

