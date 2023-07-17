QMetrics serves as Validator for the 6th Cohort of NCQA’s Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Program
Cohort 6 begins on July 17, 2023. Thirty-four organizations across the country have completed the DAV Program since its launch in Summer 2021.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and QMetrics have launched Cohort 6 of the Data Aggregator Validation Program with 27 participants from various states nationwide. Cohort 6 is the largest cohort to date and includes a diverse group of participants, including new and returning organizations. Participants who achieve a validated status may share data as standard supplemental data for HEDIS reporting. Additionally, organizations require re-validation annually to ensure processes and data integrity are maintained.
“NCQA is delighted to announce the commencement of the sixth cohort of its Data Aggregator Validation program. The collective effort from the organizations involved has enabled the construction of a more reliable, uniform, and open set of clinical data streams to be utilized for HEDIS and other programs,” said Wendy Talbot, NCQA AVP Measure Collection and Audit.
The Data Aggregator Validation Program’s primary goals are to increase interoperability in quality reporting and decrease the provider burden of manual data collection. Data Aggregator Validation continues to evolve, introducing FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource) and a new Provider Portal standard for Cohort 6. As a result of the program, health plans have increased access to reliable standard HEDIS supplemental data, and providers can anticipate lessened administrative burden.
Since program inception, the Data Aggregator Validation program has performed 73 validations, which cover 34 organizations located in 18 states, touching millions of lives across the vast majority of the United States. In addition, QMetrics has validated over 15,696 data sources.
QMetrics has served as Validator since the Data Aggregator Validation Program’s inception. Cohorts 5 and 6 align with the HEDIS supplemental data deadline for Measurement Year 2023 reporting. Contact NCQA to receive additional information about the Data Aggregator Validation Program and to apply.
Since the program's pilot phase, QMetrics has collaborated closely with NCQA to develop and solidify the program protocols, standards, and primary source verification (PSV) methodology to review and evaluate all primary data sources used in data outputs. As a result, DAV is the first program in the country to validate data streams shared between Electronic Health Records (EHRs), data aggregators, and third-party recipients (e.g., health plans).
Suzan Mora Dalen, CEO and founder of QMetrics stated that with each group of participants, the Data Aggregator Validation program experiences significant interest and growth. Participants understand the importance of their contributions to enhancing healthcare outcomes, ensuring accurate data exchange, and promoting interoperability. They recognize the value of data quality in impacting individual health and the healthcare system. Moreover, participants have acknowledged the Data Aggregator Validation program as a crucial driver of internal process improvement, where everyone's role now focuses on data quality. As the program progresses, it adapts and evolves based on new insights and challenges encountered in data exchange. Each organization has invested considerable time and resources in completing the program, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to enhancing data quality.
HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
About QMetrics
QMetrics is an audit and consultancy firm founded in 2006 by HEDIS® auditor Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, CHCA, and is co-led with Chief Health Economist Jim Dalen, MA. The organization brings extensive experience in health care and focuses on consulting in the areas of Data Aggregator Validation & Audits, Timely Access Surveys, Value-Based Reporting and Quality Measurement, Regulatory and Compliance, Advanced Data Analytics, and Health Equity Accreditation. More information can be obtained at www.qmetrics.us or by emailing info@qmetrics.us.
Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, CHCA
QMetrics, Inc.
info@qmetrics.us