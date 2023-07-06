ONiO Unveils Batteryless Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), Ushering in a New Era of Retail Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- At ONiO, we are committed to two things: advancing semiconductors and championing sustainability. Much as we’d all like to live in a greener world, good intentions are simply not enough. We’re not going to build a more sustainable world unless we harness the power of our tech-tools and channel them in the right way.
This is exactly what we’ve been trying to do at ONiO at every step of the way - find the best ways to use the immense potential of IoT technology towards creating more positive outcomes for ourselves and our planet.
That’s why we’re super pumped to announce the launch of our batteryless Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs). Excuse us for saying so ourselves but these futuristic little things are nothing short of groundbreaking - they are 100% self-powered and need zero batteries.
Here’s why that’s pretty neat - traditional shelf labels typically use two coin-cells each. A typical convenience store uses about 6000 of these - that’s 12,000 coin cells regularly being dumped into oceans and landfills just from one convenience store! Scary right? That’s why we think our batteryless ESLs are revolutionary - with these labels, there’s just no question of batteries. In one fell swoop, they prevent hundreds of thousands, if not millions of batteries from ending up as toxic waste.
“At ONiO, we always knew that meaningful sustainability requires more than just talk; it's about setting tangible goals and meeting them" said CEO Kjetil Meisal. “By offering retailers a viable and reliable batteryless option, we’re essentially doing just that - taking a decisive step towards a world with little less toxic waste!”
It doesn’t stop there either - because they don’t need battery replacements, these labels save retailers a whole bunch of time and money while also making for an engaging and futuristic in-store experience for the customer. Because they’re batteryless, they allow for a sleeker design which in turn slashes BOM costs.
Our ESLs are built around the incredible ONiO.zero, the world’s most energy efficient batteryless microcontroller. ONiO.zero harvests ambient energy from radio waves and light. This signifies that these innovative devices will operate effectively even in low-light environments, such as the bottom store shelves, all while eliminating the inconvenience associated with battery replacement.
These ESLs also integrate seamlessly with our all-inclusive gateway solution giving you full warehouse coverage.
We think ONiO’s batteryless ESLs are nothing short of a landmark in sustainable tech - A no-nonsense eco-solution that actually brings value to the table for both retailers and consumers. Retailers can now enjoy a more sustainable, reliable solution, while customers benefit from real-time pricing and inventory updates. In short, what we’re trying to say is, everybody wins!
For more information about ONiO's batteryless ESLs, visit onio.com or contact Pedro Guimaraes.
Pedro Guimaraes
This is exactly what we’ve been trying to do at ONiO at every step of the way - find the best ways to use the immense potential of IoT technology towards creating more positive outcomes for ourselves and our planet.
That’s why we’re super pumped to announce the launch of our batteryless Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs). Excuse us for saying so ourselves but these futuristic little things are nothing short of groundbreaking - they are 100% self-powered and need zero batteries.
Here’s why that’s pretty neat - traditional shelf labels typically use two coin-cells each. A typical convenience store uses about 6000 of these - that’s 12,000 coin cells regularly being dumped into oceans and landfills just from one convenience store! Scary right? That’s why we think our batteryless ESLs are revolutionary - with these labels, there’s just no question of batteries. In one fell swoop, they prevent hundreds of thousands, if not millions of batteries from ending up as toxic waste.
“At ONiO, we always knew that meaningful sustainability requires more than just talk; it's about setting tangible goals and meeting them" said CEO Kjetil Meisal. “By offering retailers a viable and reliable batteryless option, we’re essentially doing just that - taking a decisive step towards a world with little less toxic waste!”
It doesn’t stop there either - because they don’t need battery replacements, these labels save retailers a whole bunch of time and money while also making for an engaging and futuristic in-store experience for the customer. Because they’re batteryless, they allow for a sleeker design which in turn slashes BOM costs.
Our ESLs are built around the incredible ONiO.zero, the world’s most energy efficient batteryless microcontroller. ONiO.zero harvests ambient energy from radio waves and light. This signifies that these innovative devices will operate effectively even in low-light environments, such as the bottom store shelves, all while eliminating the inconvenience associated with battery replacement.
These ESLs also integrate seamlessly with our all-inclusive gateway solution giving you full warehouse coverage.
We think ONiO’s batteryless ESLs are nothing short of a landmark in sustainable tech - A no-nonsense eco-solution that actually brings value to the table for both retailers and consumers. Retailers can now enjoy a more sustainable, reliable solution, while customers benefit from real-time pricing and inventory updates. In short, what we’re trying to say is, everybody wins!
For more information about ONiO's batteryless ESLs, visit onio.com or contact Pedro Guimaraes.
Pedro Guimaraes
ONiO AS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Discover ONiO's Batteryless Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) - The Future of Retail