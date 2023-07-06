IFCI Venture Capital Funds invests in Life Circle Health Services under Sage Venture Fund of Government of India
IFCI Ventures Invests in Life Circle: Empowering Seniors to Age in Place with Technology-Driven Home Healthcare.
We are thrilled to receive the investment from IFCI Venture under the Sage Fund of the MOSJ, GOI, which will allow us to enhance our capabilities to serve the growing needs of Indian seniors.”INDIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Circle Health Services, a pioneering home healthcare enterprise focused on empowering seniors to age in place, is pleased to announce a significant investment under Sage Venture Fund from IFCI Venture, a leading financial institution and Investment Manager for GOI-launched Private Equity and startup funds.
This strategic partnership will enable Life Circle to expand its services further over new cities in Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune shortly and advance through its app-based platform to achieve its mission of providing compassionate, reliable, and technology-driven home healthcare solutions to the elderly (Silver Economy) in India.
Founded by passionate individuals, Mr Anant Kumar and Ms Priya Anant. Life Circle operates in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Guwahati, and Chandigarh. The Company's end-to-end servicing technology platform ensures seamless coordination and personalised care for seniors in the comfort of their homes. The Company has also forged robust partnerships for caregiver training and sourcing, providing a pool of skilled and compassionate professionals to serve the needs of seniors.
Life Circle was incubated at T-Hub, the renowned government of Telangana incubator. It has secured a technical partnership and investment from Groupe SOS, a prominent French enterprise.
"We are thrilled to receive the investment and support from IFCI Venture under Sage Venture Fund launched by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI, which will allow us to expand our reach and enhance our capabilities to serve the growing needs of seniors in India," said Anant Kumar, CEO of Life Circle. "With the combined expertise of our partners, we are committed to create a future where seniors receive compassionate, reliable, and dignified care while health workers thrive in their careers."
About SAGE (Seniorcare Ageing Growth Engine) Venture Fund is a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI and managed by IFCI Venture. It aims to invest in startups that will provide new innovative products and services for older people (Silver Economy) in India in various areas like health, travel, finance, legal, housing, and food, among others.
About Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI: The Ministry is responsible for welfare, social justice and empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalised sections of society, including scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the elderly (Silver Economy) etc. The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the SAGE initiative for elderly persons. The startups will be selected based on innovative products and services, which they should be able to provide across sectors such as health, housing, and care centres, apart from technological access linked to finances, food and wealth management, legal guidance etc.
About IFCI Ventures: IFCI Venture is an NBFC-ND-SI, a subsidiary of IFCI Ltd (a Government of India undertaking). It manages Government of India sponsored Private Equity/ Venture Capital Funds as an asset management company. Since 1975, it has pioneered to broaden India's entrepreneurship base and provide investments to commercialise indigenous technologies.
About Life Circle Health Services Pvt. Ltd.: Life Circle Health Services Pvt. Ltd. is a subscription-based home healthcare service focused on addressing the challenges faced by seniors in India. Life Circle connects seniors and their families with trusted home health workers and allied senior healthcare services through its comprehensive platform. The Company's mission is to enable seniors to age in place by providing them with compassionate and reliable care within the comfort of their homes. With a commitment to trust and convenience, Life Circle is revolutionising senior home care in India.
