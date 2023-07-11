Grant Philanthropic Advisors Introduces the Social Good Map

This is an example of what type of data can be illustrated using The Social Good Map.

A digital dashboard that empowers philanthropists to maximize their community impact.

This is the perfect tool for any philanthropist to better understand the impact of their giving and enables them to make more strategic decisions around their philanthropy.” — Kaky Grant, Principal, Grant Philanthropic Advisors

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Philanthropic Advisors launched this month a user-friendly digital tool called the Social Good Map. The online dashboard allows philanthropists to see the impact of their charitable giving through dynamic charts and illustrations. The Map catalyzes strategic discussions around a family’s philanthropy.

“The Social Good Map was designed because many of our clients wanted a holistic view of their charitable giving to clarify how their values and mission align with their time and financial resources,” says Kaky Grant, Principal, Grant Philanthropic Advisors. “This is the perfect tool for any philanthropist to better understand the impact of their giving and enables them to make more strategic decisions around their philanthropy. The Social Good Map illustrates a philanthropic story that words cannot easily tell."

Philanthropists can manipulate their data to analyze their impact by values, geography, nonprofit sector, giving vehicle, timing, and gift size. The Social Good Map also allows clients to view their volunteerism and how that relates to their philanthropic giving.

The Social Good Map provides customized illustrations of clients’ philanthropic data to measure their charitable giving; understand their giving patterns; clarify how their values align with their giving; and illustrate opportunities to shift charitable investments over time to better meet their philanthropic priorities. It also empowers users to decline the requests that don’t align with their family’s or company’s giving priorities.

The personalized tool is utilized by Grant Philanthropic Advisors’ clients and has the option for a stand-alone subscription service. The Social Good Map is helpful to generous families, family foundations, donor advised fund holders, charitable trusts, family offices or corporations that give more than $100,000 to nonprofits each year.

About Grant Philanthropic Advisors

The firm was founded in 2019 to help donors move from responsive patterns of giving by assisting clients to identify values and become more strategic in their philanthropy. GPA's goal is to help donors to become more effective as change-makers. To learn more, visit: https://grantphilanthropy.com/.

# # #

Quick Review of The Social Good Map