Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 426.88 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒𝟔.𝟎𝟕 𝐌𝐧. The global market is analyzed to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟐𝟔.𝟖𝟖 𝐌𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔𝟒%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Nitric oxide is increasingly used in the healthcare industry to treat various illnesses, including cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological disorders. As a result, the nitric oxide market is likely to expand rapidly in the upcoming years. The need for inhaled nitric oxide is rising due to the rising prevalence of asthma and COPD chronic diseases globally. For instance, Lung India reported that in August 2022, 18.2% of Indian children were diagnosed with asthma. According to the same source, severe asthma is more common in emerging regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America compared to the mid-range prevalence in North America and Europe.
Similarly to this, the demand for inhaled nitric oxide is rising owing to the rising cases of malaria on a global scale. Nitric oxide breathed improves survival in cerebral malaria cases by lowering endothelial activity, parasite accumulation, and brain inflammation. According to a WHO report from July 2022, there were an estimated 241 million cases of malaria worldwide in the year 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world's healthcare system, as well as the market for inhaled nitric oxide. For instance, nitric oxide was connected to a small increase in oxygenation in patients with COVID-19 who had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to a study that appeared in the journal IJP in May 2021. The market first experienced tremendous growth owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and liquid nitric oxide's significant impact was associated with helping COVID-19 patients overcome ARDS by improving arterial oxygenation.
𝐂𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The cylinder-based system is likely to capture over 53% of the global market share during the forecast period. This can be due to its affordability, usability, and portability. The cylinder-based system can utilize in various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and home care settings, and it is simple to set up. The cylinder-based device has also been around for a while and is a tried-and-true way to deliver inhaled nitric oxide.
𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟗% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is likely to account for more than 59% of the inhaled nitric oxide market. In the upcoming years, the need for inhaled nitric oxide will increase due to the rising incidence of ARDS. The National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates that ARDS affects 10% of all critically ill patients and has a 30- 40% death rate. The market for treating the condition is anticipated to expand because of the increasing prevalence of ARDS.
𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞
Hospitals are likely to hold over 85% of the global market. This is due to the need for inhaled nitric oxide in hospital settings for the treatment of respiratory conditions like ARDS, COPD, and pulmonary hypertension. The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease stated in a report published in 2022 that continued exposure to COPD risk factors, an increase in the incidence of interstitial lung diseases, and an aging global population all point to an impending rise in the prevalence and burden of COPD. This is probably going to increase the market and demand for inhaled nitric oxide.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟑𝟔.𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America will hold a substantial market share of more than 36.8% of global sales of inhaled nitric oxide in 2022. Additionally, the region contributes a considerable amount to the global supply of nitric oxide for inhalation, accounting for about 35% of it. The need for inhaled nitric oxide in North America is rising due to the incidence of many respiratory diseases, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), pulmonary hypertension, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The US is both the greatest producer and consumer of inhaled nitric oxide due to the high prevalence of respiratory issues, particularly in the elderly population, and the highest market for the substance.
A prevalent respiratory condition known as ARDS affects about 200,000 people annually in the United States alone. The illness' hallmark is a fast onset of respiratory failure, and it's linked to high rates of morbidity and fatality. It has been demonstrated that inhaled nitric oxide enhances oxygenation in ARDS patients by dilating pulmonary blood vessels and lowering pulmonary vascular resistance. Due to the increased incidence of ARDS, the need for inhaled nitric oxide in the North American nitric oxide market will rise significantly.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝟑𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
As per the report of Astute Analytica, the inhaled nitric oxide market is extremely fragmented, with the top 10 largest manufacturers possessing a combined market share of about 30%. With Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals presently enjoys a commanding lead over Air Liquide Healthcare with over 9% of the global market's revenue. This signifies a market with plenty of big and small players that are highly competitive.
According to the top player market share graph, inhaled nitric oxide market leaders include Air Liquide Healthcare, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Beyond Air. Due to factors like their efficient distribution networks, their capacity for research and development, and their concentration on product creation and innovation, these companies have been successful in establishing themselves as major players in the market.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
• Air Liquide Healthcare
• Bellerophon Therapeutics
• Beyond Air
• Circassia Pharmaceuticals
• Getinge
• International Biomedical
• LINDE
• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
• Praxair (NoxBox)
• SLE
• Vero Biotech
• Other major players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
• Cylinder Based System
• Electric System
• Chemical Based System
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Adults
• Pediatrics
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Hardware
o Mechanical Ventilator
o Flow Sensor
o Respiratory Circuits Connectors
o Nitric Oxide Container
o Nitric Oxide Analyzer
o Inlet & Outlet Pipe
o Digital Monitor
• Services
o Managed Services
o Professional Services
o Consulting
o Support & Maintenance
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
• Pulmonary Hypertension
• Tuberculosis Treatment
• Malaria Treatment
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Application (COPD)
• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Centers
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
