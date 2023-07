Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 426.88 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In 2022, the global ๐ข๐ง๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐จ๐ฑ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ• ๐Œ๐ง. The global market is analyzed to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ’%during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/inhaled-nitric-oxide-market Nitric oxide is increasingly used in the healthcare industry to treat various illnesses, including cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological disorders. As a result, the nitric oxide market is likely to expand rapidly in the upcoming years. The need for inhaled nitric oxide is rising due to the rising prevalence of asthma and COPD chronic diseases globally. For instance, Lung India reported that in August 2022, 18.2% of Indian children were diagnosed with asthma. According to the same source, severe asthma is more common in emerging regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America compared to the mid-range prevalence in North America and Europe.Similarly to this, the demand for inhaled nitric oxide is rising owing to the rising cases of malaria on a global scale. Nitric oxide breathed improves survival in cerebral malaria cases by lowering endothelial activity, parasite accumulation, and brain inflammation. According to a WHO report from July 2022, there were an estimated 241 million cases of malaria worldwide in the year 2020.The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world's healthcare system, as well as the market for inhaled nitric oxide. For instance, nitric oxide was connected to a small increase in oxygenation in patients with COVID-19 who had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to a study that appeared in the journal IJP in May 2021. The market first experienced tremendous growth owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and liquid nitric oxide's significant impact was associated with helping COVID-19 patients overcome ARDS by improving arterial oxygenation.๐‚๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ‘% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe cylinder-based system is likely to capture over 53% of the global market share during the forecast period. This can be due to its affordability, usability, and portability. The cylinder-based system can utilize in various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and home care settings, and it is simple to set up. The cylinder-based device has also been around for a while and is a tried-and-true way to deliver inhaled nitric oxide.๐€๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ—% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žAcute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is likely to account for more than 59% of the inhaled nitric oxide market. In the upcoming years, the need for inhaled nitric oxide will increase due to the rising incidence of ARDS. The National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates that ARDS affects 10% of all critically ill patients and has a 30- 40% death rate. The market for treating the condition is anticipated to expand because of the increasing prevalence of ARDS.๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ฑ๐ข๐๐žHospitals are likely to hold over 85% of the global market. This is due to the need for inhaled nitric oxide in hospital settings for the treatment of respiratory conditions like ARDS, COPD, and pulmonary hypertension. The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease stated in a report published in 2022 that continued exposure to COPD risk factors, an increase in the incidence of interstitial lung diseases, and an aging global population all point to an impending rise in the prevalence and burden of COPD. This is probably going to increase the market and demand for inhaled nitric oxide.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ–% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žNorth America will hold a substantial market share of more than 36.8% of global sales of inhaled nitric oxide in 2022. Additionally, the region contributes a considerable amount to the global supply of nitric oxide for inhalation, accounting for about 35% of it. The need for inhaled nitric oxide in North America is rising due to the incidence of many respiratory diseases, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), pulmonary hypertension, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).The US is both the greatest producer and consumer of inhaled nitric oxide due to the high prevalence of respiratory issues, particularly in the elderly population, and the highest market for the substance.A prevalent respiratory condition known as ARDS affects about 200,000 people annually in the United States alone. The illness' hallmark is a fast onset of respiratory failure, and it's linked to high rates of morbidity and fatality. It has been demonstrated that inhaled nitric oxide enhances oxygenation in ARDS patients by dilating pulmonary blood vessels and lowering pulmonary vascular resistance. Due to the increased incidence of ARDS, the need for inhaled nitric oxide in the North American nitric oxide market will rise significantly. As per the report of Astute Analytica, the inhaled nitric oxide market is extremely fragmented, with the top 10 largest manufacturers possessing a combined market share of about 30%. With Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals presently enjoys a commanding lead over Air Liquide Healthcare with over 9% of the global market's revenue. This signifies a market with plenty of big and small players that are highly competitive.According to the top player market share graph, inhaled nitric oxide market leaders include Air Liquide Healthcare, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Beyond Air. Due to factors like their efficient distribution networks, their capacity for research and development, and their concentration on product creation and innovation, these companies have been successful in establishing themselves as major players in the market.๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข Air Liquide Healthcareโ€ข Bellerophon Therapeuticsโ€ข Beyond Airโ€ข Circassia Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Getingeโ€ข International Biomedicalโ€ข LINDEโ€ข Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Praxair (NoxBox)โ€ข SLEโ€ข Vero Biotechโ€ข Other major players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐จ๐ฑ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ, ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆโ€ข Cylinder Based Systemโ€ข Electric Systemโ€ข Chemical Based System๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Adultsโ€ข Pediatrics๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Hardwareo Mechanical Ventilatoro Flow Sensoro Respiratory Circuits Connectorso Nitric Oxide Containero Nitric Oxide Analyzero Inlet & Outlet Pipeo Digital Monitorโ€ข Serviceso Managed Serviceso Professional Serviceso Consultingo Support & Maintenance๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌโ€ข Pulmonary Hypertensionโ€ข Tuberculosis Treatmentโ€ข Malaria Treatmentโ€ข Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Application (COPD)โ€ข Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)โ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Hospitalsโ€ข Clinicsโ€ข Ambulatory Centers๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.