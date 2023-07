Mechanical Ventilator Market is Witnessing High Revenue Growth of US$ 8,938.98 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐ฆ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue is estimated to reach๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–,๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.In ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, the global held a revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’,๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/mechanical-ventilator-market The aging population, which increases the risk of Chronic Respiratory Diseases drive the global mechanical ventilator market. The probability that someone would develop a respiratory infection increases as they get older, necessitating the use of breathing aids such as mechanical ventilators. By 2050, there will be 2 billion individuals in the globe who are 60 or older, up from 900 million in 2015, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).The COVID-19 pandemic has also raised the need for mechanical ventilators since COVID-19 can cause severe respiratory distress and respiratory failure and mechanical ventilation may occasionally be required to sustain breathing. The overall number of invasive mechanical ventilation days for patients in critical care increased by 38% from April 2020 to December 2020, according to a study by the American Thoracic Society.During the pandemic, several manufacturers were overrun with orders. Philips declared in March 2020 that it had increased the production of critical care goods and solutions to help with COVID-19 patient diagnosis and care. In order to address a variety of respiratory disorders, the company also increased the manufacture of portable ventilators, patient vital sign monitors, and consumables for both invasive and non-invasive ventilation.๐๐จ๐ง-๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌAccording to the market research report, in 2022, there were 204,520 mechanical ventilators sold globally, with portable and non-invasive ventilators accounting for a large portion of those sales.Non-invasive ventilators, which are designed to provide breathing help without the need for invasive procedures like intubation, led the market with more than 57% of all sales. This trend will continue because non-invasive ventilation is regarded to be more patient-friendly and cost-effective than invasive ventilation and can also minimize the risk of complications from invasive operations.Portable ventilators, which allow patients to receive care while being transported or outside of the hospital, accounted for 44% of all sales. This reflects both the growing demand for flexibility and mobility in the healthcare industry and the growing use of home healthcare services.๐Œ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe research also shows that hospitals and clinics account for more than 46% of the market share for mechanical ventilators. As a result, hospitals and clinics play a crucial role in fostering the growth of the mechanical ventilator market. Due to the rise in patients with respiratory disorders and premature births, there will certainly be a greater need for mechanical ventilators in hospitals and clinics.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌU.S. manufacturers dominate North America's mechanical ventilator market. This is due to the overwhelming demand for these devices across the country. There are several reasons why people in the US require mechanical breathing, including medical conditions like COPD and asthma. This is not surprising given the high number of intensive care unit beds in the U.S. and the fact that many hospitals have been investing in new ventilator equipment.In the U.S., chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, and lung cancer are widespread. As of 2021, 16 million Americans have COPD diagnoses, making it the third leading cause of mortality in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 25 million Americans have asthma, and lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the country.In addition, the U.S. population is aging, and as people age, chronic respiratory conditions tend to grow more prevalent. As of 2021, about 73 million Americans were 65 or older, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, that number will increase to around 92 million by 2060. Thus, this demographic trend will increase the need for mechanical ventilators and other respiratory care equipment.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ”% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐žHamilton Medical is a leading producer of mechanical ventilators with more than 35 years of expertise. It offers a wide selection of ventilators due to its subsidiaries and distributors in more than 100 countries. The business's revenue climbed by more than 21% in 2022.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/mechanical-ventilator-market Due to the strong competition in the mechanical ventilator business, many significant rivals have evolved strategies to endure and maintain their supremacy.For instance, in January 2023, Getinge, a well-known manufacturer of medical technology, unveiled the Servo-c mechanical ventilator, which offers lung-protective therapeutic tools to both pediatric and adult patients. Servo-c uses modular component parts to enable smart fleet management. This guarantees uptime and cuts expenses because no specialist disposables are needed.In Oct 2022, Max Ventilator claimed that it was preparing to expand its market by introducing high-tech devices, including an oximeter, an ECG, and monitors.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Becton, Dickinson, and Companyโ€ข Bunnell Incorporatedโ€ข Carl Reiner GmbHโ€ข Drรคgerwerk AG & Co. ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Becton, Dickinson, and Companyโ€ข Bunnell Incorporatedโ€ข Carl Reiner GmbHโ€ข Drรคgerwerk AG & Co. KGaAโ€ข GE Healthcareโ€ข Getinge ABโ€ข Hamilton Medicalโ€ข ICU Medical, Incโ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.โ€ข Medtronicโ€ข Mindray Medical International Limitedโ€ข Penlon Limitedโ€ข ResMedโ€ข Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltdโ€ข Smiths Medicalโ€ข Vyaire Medical Inc.โ€ข Zoll Medical Corporationโ€ข Other prominent players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ž, ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐€๐ ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญโ€ข Hardware/Devices,โ€ข Services๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Negative pressure ventilation (NPV),โ€ข Positive pressure ventilation (PPV)๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐๐žโ€ข Invasiveโ€ข Non-invasiveโ€ข CPAPโ€ข BiPAPโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒโ€ข Fixedโ€ข Portable๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉโ€ข Pediatric & Neonatal,โ€ข Adult, Geriatric๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Hospital & Clinic,โ€ข Home Care,โ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centerโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข Australia & New ZealandASEAN๏‚ง Taiwan๏‚ง Malaysia๏‚ง Indonesia๏‚ง Singapore๏‚ง Philippinesโ€ข Rest of ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.