Mechanical Ventilator Market is Witnessing High Revenue Growth of US$ 8,938.98 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue is estimated to reach𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟗𝟑𝟖.𝟗𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.In 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the global held a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟓𝟕𝟕.𝟖𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧.
The aging population, which increases the risk of Chronic Respiratory Diseases drive the global mechanical ventilator market. The probability that someone would develop a respiratory infection increases as they get older, necessitating the use of breathing aids such as mechanical ventilators. By 2050, there will be 2 billion individuals in the globe who are 60 or older, up from 900 million in 2015, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The COVID-19 pandemic has also raised the need for mechanical ventilators since COVID-19 can cause severe respiratory distress and respiratory failure and mechanical ventilation may occasionally be required to sustain breathing. The overall number of invasive mechanical ventilation days for patients in critical care increased by 38% from April 2020 to December 2020, according to a study by the American Thoracic Society.
During the pandemic, several manufacturers were overrun with orders. Philips declared in March 2020 that it had increased the production of critical care goods and solutions to help with COVID-19 patient diagnosis and care. In order to address a variety of respiratory disorders, the company also increased the manufacture of portable ventilators, patient vital sign monitors, and consumables for both invasive and non-invasive ventilation.
𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬
According to the market research report, in 2022, there were 204,520 mechanical ventilators sold globally, with portable and non-invasive ventilators accounting for a large portion of those sales.
Non-invasive ventilators, which are designed to provide breathing help without the need for invasive procedures like intubation, led the market with more than 57% of all sales. This trend will continue because non-invasive ventilation is regarded to be more patient-friendly and cost-effective than invasive ventilation and can also minimize the risk of complications from invasive operations.
Portable ventilators, which allow patients to receive care while being transported or outside of the hospital, accounted for 44% of all sales. This reflects both the growing demand for flexibility and mobility in the healthcare industry and the growing use of home healthcare services.
𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
The research also shows that hospitals and clinics account for more than 46% of the market share for mechanical ventilators. As a result, hospitals and clinics play a crucial role in fostering the growth of the mechanical ventilator market. Due to the rise in patients with respiratory disorders and premature births, there will certainly be a greater need for mechanical ventilators in hospitals and clinics.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟎𝟐,𝟐𝟐,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬
U.S. manufacturers dominate North America's mechanical ventilator market. This is due to the overwhelming demand for these devices across the country. There are several reasons why people in the US require mechanical breathing, including medical conditions like COPD and asthma. This is not surprising given the high number of intensive care unit beds in the U.S. and the fact that many hospitals have been investing in new ventilator equipment.
In the U.S., chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, and lung cancer are widespread. As of 2021, 16 million Americans have COPD diagnoses, making it the third leading cause of mortality in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 25 million Americans have asthma, and lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the country.
In addition, the U.S. population is aging, and as people age, chronic respiratory conditions tend to grow more prevalent. As of 2021, about 73 million Americans were 65 or older, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, that number will increase to around 92 million by 2060. Thus, this demographic trend will increase the need for mechanical ventilators and other respiratory care equipment.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟓𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
Hamilton Medical is a leading producer of mechanical ventilators with more than 35 years of expertise. It offers a wide selection of ventilators due to its subsidiaries and distributors in more than 100 countries. The business's revenue climbed by more than 21% in 2022.
Due to the strong competition in the mechanical ventilator business, many significant rivals have evolved strategies to endure and maintain their supremacy.
For instance, in January 2023, Getinge, a well-known manufacturer of medical technology, unveiled the Servo-c mechanical ventilator, which offers lung-protective therapeutic tools to both pediatric and adult patients. Servo-c uses modular component parts to enable smart fleet management. This guarantees uptime and cuts expenses because no specialist disposables are needed.
In Oct 2022, Max Ventilator claimed that it was preparing to expand its market by introducing high-tech devices, including an oximeter, an ECG, and monitors.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company
• Bunnell Incorporated
• Carl Reiner GmbH
• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
• GE Healthcare
• Getinge AB
• Hamilton Medical
• ICU Medical, Inc
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Medtronic
• Mindray Medical International Limited
• Penlon Limited
• ResMed
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd
• Smiths Medical
• Vyaire Medical Inc.
• Zoll Medical Corporation
• Other prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware/Devices,
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Negative pressure ventilation (NPV),
• Positive pressure ventilation (PPV)
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞
• Invasive
• Non-invasive
• CPAP
• BiPAP
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
• Fixed
• Portable
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
• Pediatric & Neonatal,
• Adult, Geriatric
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospital & Clinic,
• Home Care,
• Ambulatory Surgical Center
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Taiwan
Malaysia
Indonesia
Singapore
Philippines
• Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
