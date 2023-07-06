Max Elmann Arazi: ChatGPT and the future tourism promotion
Entrepreneur Max Elmann Arazi explains his vision of the future of tourism promotion with the use of artificial intelligence tools
But what is remarkable is that artificial intelligence developments benefit professionals in Mexico's tourism sector at all levels.”KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the era of technology and instant communication, Mexico's tourism sector has found the Chat GPT to be a fundamental tool for enhancing visitors' experience and optimizing service management. The Chat GPT, based on OpenAI's GPT-3.5 language model, is an artificial intelligence system capable of engaging in realistic human-like conversations and providing accurate responses to questions and inquiries. One of the biggest challenges for tourists is obtaining accurate and up-to-date information about destinations, activities, accommodations, and tourism services in Mexico. With Chat GPT, travelers have the opportunity to interact in real-time with a virtual assistant that can provide reliable and relevant information. We spoke with Max Elmann Arazi, a leading entrepreneur in the sector, about this.
— Max Elmann Arazi
"The Chat GPT can act as a virtual tour guide. Visitors can ask questions about points of interest, tourist attractions, cultural events, and activities available in Mexico. The virtual assistant can provide detailed descriptions, schedules, prices, and personalized recommendations, allowing tourists to plan their trips more efficiently and satisfactorily. That's an innovation of great value," commented entrepreneur Max Elmann Arazi.
"It is especially useful in helping tourists overcome language barriers. Mexico is a country with a rich cultural diversity and a wide range of languages. The virtual assistant can communicate with visitors in various languages, facilitating interaction and avoiding misunderstandings. This significantly improves the tourist experience and promotes inclusion and diversity in the tourism sector. Asian tourists, in particular, will greatly benefit," emphasized the entrepreneur.
Another advantage of Chat GPT is its ability to provide personalized recommendations. Through data analysis and understanding of context, the system can adapt to the interests and preferences of each tourist. This means that the virtual assistant can suggest itineraries, restaurants, activities, and experiences that align with the individual tastes of each visitor, providing them with a more memorable and satisfying tourism experience.
"But what is remarkable is that artificial intelligence developments benefit professionals in Mexico's tourism sector at all levels. By automating responses to frequent inquiries, the system saves time and resources, freeing up travel agents and customer service staff to focus on more complex and value-added tasks. This can also improve operational efficiency and productivity for tourism businesses," commented Max El mann Arazi (Fibra Uno Dueños).
In summary, Chat GPT plays a crucial role in the tourism sector by providing accurate, personalized, and real-time information to tourists. By harnessing the potential of Chat GPT, Mexico can establish itself as a premier tourist destination, providing travelers with an unforgettable experience and fostering economic growth in the sector.
