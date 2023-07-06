Gardening Equipment Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 110.47 Billion by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 to hit the market size of US$ 110.47 billion by 2031 from US$ 67.85 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The global increase in interest in gardening, landscaping, and horticulture activities presents a huge opportunity for the gardening equipment market. The need for gardening tools and equipment has increased owing to urbanization trends and the growing popularity of home gardening. For instance, in April 2023, FELCO, the market leader in horticulture and pruning equipment, introduced a new line of gardening hand tools. This new gardening line is made to assist both professional landscapers and backyard gardeners in making the most of their gardening endeavors.
As per the analysis of Astute Analytica, the sale of gardening equipment reached 30,401,96 thousand Units globally in 2022, indicating a high demand for such products. The market has experienced rapid growth in recent years due to the rising popularity of DIY landscaping initiatives. Garden equipment OEMs are launching a product selection that is affordable and user-friendly for household usage in response to the rising popularity of DIY projects. For home improvement jobs, garden trowels, spades, shovels, pruners, and other hand tools are necessary. These tools come in a wide variety and have a variety of uses.
The rise in popularity of battery-operated ergonomic design tools is likely to support market growth over the course of the forecast period. Gardening tools that run on batteries are becoming common since they give homeowners convenience and flexibility. The development of battery technology, which has increased the power and affordability of cordless items, is driving this trend.
𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬
The trimmers and edgers segments generated a revenue share of 24%, with sales of 7,561.24 thousand units in 2022. This is due to the fact that this equipment is necessary to preserve the beauty and good health of lawns and gardens.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬
The electric tools segment is expected to generate a 40% market share. Compared to gas-powered tools, electric tools are easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Electric tools are also popular since they are quieter and require less upkeep. With more battery-powered solutions becoming available, the electric tool market is predicted to increase significantly over the next few years.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
In 2022, the gardening equipment market in Europe generated around US$ 21.23 billion, or about 31% of global sales. A total of 9,226 thousand units were sold in the region, or almost 30% of all units sold worldwide. The growing popularity of gardening as a leisure activity, the expansion of the landscaping sector, and the rise in demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable gardening solutions are all contributing factors to the market's progress in Europe.
In the upcoming years, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have significant expansion, driven by the growing popularity of gardening as a leisure activity and the trend toward environmentally friendly and sustainable gardening practices. The region generated about US$ 19.5 billion in revenue in 2022, or about 28% of the market.
Factors including rising disposable income, the popularity of home gardening, and the rise of the landscaping business drive the market growth in the region. India, China, and Japan are likely to make important contributions to the expansion of the regional market.
The gardening equipment market in China will grow significantly. Community gardens are regarded as a significant component of society in accordance with Chinese government laws and regulations, which is likely to support the expansion of the country's gardening tool market. Other factors promoting market expansion in China include the rising DIY mindset among Chinese consumers and the expanding availability of various modern design tools for different garden sizes.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The gardening tools market is continuously changing. Private equity firms have recently acquired several major businesses, and the market is consolidating. Gardeners now have fewer options for gardening tools as a result of this consolidation. Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton, LLC, Deere & Company, Excel Industries, Inc., Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., Fiskars Brands, Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, and Kubota Corporation are a few of the market's most well-known competitors.
The market is extremely competitive, with both long-standing businesses and recent newcomers competing for market share. To fulfill the evolving needs of consumers, manufacturers are concentrating on creating novel goods with cutting-edge features, such as robotic lawnmowers and intelligent irrigation systems.
The market will also continue to change as online shopping becomes more prevalent. Online merchants frequently have a larger product range and lower pricing than traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. Businesses will need to modify their strategy as more gardeners use online buying.
