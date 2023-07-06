Quantum Measurement & Sensor Market to Exhibit a Valuation of US$ 638.79 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 to witness a rise in revenue from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟗𝟔.𝟖𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟑𝟖.𝟕𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Technology developments and rising demand for extremely precise measurements drive the quantum sensors and measurements market. The development of quantum technology led to the creation of sophisticated devices with improved functionality. Some important and disruptive crucial uses are healthcare diagnostics, environmental monitoring, food quality monitoring, security and military, industrial safety and quality control, and maybe transportation.
The military and defense, automobile, space, and healthcare sectors are the most common end-user of quantum sensors. For instance, Quantum sensors have a variety of uses in the military and defense sector, from providing extremely precise positioning data to spotting submarines in the world's waters. Similar to how they are becoming an indispensable component of the automotive sector. They are widely employed for precise navigation in autos due to their capacity to deliver extremely exact measurements.
The growing government expenditure on quantum research to obtain a competitive advantage in the economy and the military is another significant driver driving the market. Quantum sensing is described as using quantum mechanics to improve the fundamental precision of measurements and to enable new regimes or modalities for sensors and measurement, according to the United States National Strategic Overview for Quantum Information Science. Such innovative capabilities would provide definite military advantages and have a favorable impact on the global economy.
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐛 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝟑𝟗% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Smaller and more sensitive quantum sensors, which are essential for many applications, can be produced using advanced nanofabrication techniques. Growing investments in research and development of advanced nanofabrication techniques are likely to propel market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
With a predicted revenue share of over 40%, the magnetic sensors segment is predicted to exhibit the highest revenue share. This market segment's expansion is due to its extensive use in various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing.
𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟕.𝟐𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
A notable market trend is an increasing need for quantum measurement and sensors, with the Quantum Lidar segment reaching US$ 47.24 million in sales by 2031. A promising use of quantum technology is quantum lidar, which has the potential to change several industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors.
The increased investments in quantum technology research and development and the expanding demand for cutting-edge sensing technologies across numerous industries are driving the demand for quantum measurement & sensors in quantum lidar. Quantum lidar systems are likely to become more widely used in the upcoming years owing to the advancement of new materials and technology. For instance, European Union started one Quantum Flagship program initiative to speed up the development of quantum technology in Europe. Numerous significant initiatives are part of the program, including the Quantum Internet Alliance and the Quantum Computing and Simulation Hub, which are likely to increase demand for quantum sensors and measurements.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫
The aerospace and automotive segment collectively generate more than 25% of the market revenue share. The Quantum Measurement & Sensor Market is experiencing substantial expansion in the aerospace and automotive sectors, which is due to the rising demand for extremely sensitive and precise sensors in these sectors.
Wireless sensors are an emerging technology with several uses in the defense sector due to rising defense spending. The market is likely to increase owing to the increasing need for quantum sensors in autonomous systems. The market will develop due to the various nations' military modernization initiatives.
Quantum sensors are also used in numerous combat-critical situations, such as locating low concentrations of target gas and navigating and communicating in the air and underwater. For instance, U.S. Navy researchers choose DCS Corporation to create and comprehend gadget engineering and cutting-edge operational procedures to address military issues and be employed for reconnaissance. This system will make use of fiber-optic sensors, laser physics, and quantum optics; these elements will probably support market expansion.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Asia Pacific region is likely to generate the highest revenue share in the Quantum Measurement & Sensor Market. The region will generate over 45% of the revenue share by 2031.
This is due to the consumers' increasing preference for IoT and smart gadgets and the rising demand for autonomous vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea. In addition, more players are investing in R&D to provide precise location and measurement. For instance, the Sumitomo Corporation is likely to bring quantum sensors with up to 1,000 times the measurement capacity of traditional sensors. The market will grow because of this technology's ability to offer position information in autonomous vehicles without GPS signals.
In order to improve its skills in quantum information and meteorology, quantum applications and materials, and quantum communications, India is investing US$ 1 billion in some programs over the next five years. It also had plans to create a quantum computer with roughly 50 qubits by 2026, joining other nations like Australia and Israel in attempting to accelerate the spread of the emerging technology.
Through both experimental and theoretical research, Chinese scientists are achieving astonishing advancements in the fields of atomic clocks, quantum sensors, quantum communication networks, and quantum computers. China launched its Mengtian lab module in November 2022 as a component of its grandiose space station that is currently being built. Mengtian will launch with the first trio of cold atomic clocks ever to be used in space: a rubidium clock, a hydrogen clock, and an optical clock.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝟒𝟐.𝟗% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
There is monopolistic competition in the market as the combined market share of the top five competitors is close to 42.9%. This shows that even if there are many market participants, a small number of dominant enterprises control a sizable chunk of the market share.
Extensive study has shown that major market players have used several competitive methods, like mergers and acquisitions, to establish a presence in the developing market. Leading businesses are extending their geographic reach by purchasing local and small brands in order to diversify their consumer base and product offering.
According to Astute Analytica's analysis, the top players are BAE Systems, Keysight Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and Campbell Scientific Ltd. With over 12% of the market, BASF dominates the sector, closely followed by Keysight Technologies, which has over 10% of the market.
Since it offers a wide range of products and makes large R&D investments, BASF is most likely the market's leading competitor. The business places a high priority on sustainability and is actively working to develop quantum technology solutions to deal with a range of societal and environmental problems. This has aided the business in gaining ground and retaining its position as the market leader.
On the other hand, Keysight Technologies is a top supplier of electronic measurement solutions and a pioneer in the quantum measurement and sensor fields. The business has created a wide range of cutting-edge goods and solutions for quantum research, allowing it to dominate the market and establish a strong market presence.
