HUMAN Diagnostics to Showcase Innovative Products at 2023 AACC Clinical Lab Expo
Visit staff at booth #921 in hall D // Book slots for personal product demoWIESBADEN, DEUTSCHLAND, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HUMAN Diagnostics, a leading global provider of in-vitro diagnostic solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2023 AACC Clinical Lab Expo, which will take place from 25th to 27th July in Anaheim, CA, USA.
As a prominent exhibitor, HUMAN will be located at Booth #921, where they will showcase their cutting-edge products and engage with industry professionals, researchers, and healthcare experts. The company's presence at the expo reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic solutions that contribute to advancing patient care and laboratory excellence.
Among the spotlighted products to be featured at the exhibition are:
HumaFIA: HUMAN's HumaFIA system is a high-performance fluorescence immunoassay analyser designed for rapid and sensitive measurement of various analytes at the point of care. With its versatility and efficiency, HumaFIA facilitates precise diagnostics across a wide range of applications.
“On-the-spot testing solutions require easy-to-use devices, preferably working with whole blood, that provide results within minutes,” explains Dr Alfons Krug, New Business & Market Development Manager at HUMAN. “This is needed in emergency centres in cases of chest pain or cardiac distress, but also in physicians’ offices or hospital wards, and especially in remote areas for patients with long travel distances who need the diagnosis on the day of their visit.”
HumaCount 5DCRP: This innovative haematology analyser provides rapid and precise measurement of C-reactive protein (CRP), a crucial biomarker for inflammation assessment. With its advanced technology and user-friendly interface, HumaCount 5D CRP delivers reliable results and enhances laboratory efficiency.
HumaNex A1c Variant: HUMAN's HumaNex A1c Variant offers a breakthrough in glycated haemoglobin (A1c) testing. This fully automated assay delivers accurate results for A1c testing, even in the presence of haemoglobin variants, ensuring reliable diabetes management and monitoring.
"We are excited to participate in the prestigious AACC Clinical Lab Expo and present our latest advancements in diagnostic solutions," says Thomas Roesser, Vice President International Sales. "At HUMAN, we are dedicated to developing innovative products that empower healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes."
During the event, HUMAN's team of experts will be available to discuss the company's comprehensive product portfolio, provide demonstrations, and answer any questions from attendees.
Don't miss the opportunity to visit HUMAN at Booth #921 to explore their state-of-the-art products and learn more about their commitment to advancing laboratory medicine. For more information about HUMAN and their product offerings, please click here.
To schedule a personal meeting at the AACC 2023, please contact marketing@human.de
