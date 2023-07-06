inSegment’s New Era
inSegment, a leading Boston-based digital marketing agency, today announced a corporate rebranding and the launch of its brand new website.NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inSegment, a leading Boston-based digital marketing agency, today announced a corporate rebranding and the launch of its brand new website, showcasing the full suite of services the agency now offers partners.
inSegment has grown both in personnel and capabilities in recent years, and the agency now offers a full suite of digital marketing services, delivered by a team of accomplished engineers and designers, distinguished authors and technical writers, and skilled business developers and strategists.
This growth led to an extensive, internal initiative to revamp the company’s image, and showcase to potential new partners just how much success the agency has brought, and continues to bring, to clients.
Having spent almost two decades operating as a growth engine for its clients’ businesses, today, inSegment gets the chance to show the changes it’s made to reflect its growth as an agency.
The company's brand identity has been revitalized to embody its growth, expertise, and forward-thinking mindset. The team has modernized its familiar logo, ensuring clients can still recognize inSegment but demonstrating how the company’s drive for innovation in the ever-changing digital marketing landscape impacts every decision made.
inSegment’s futuristic design takes users on an engaging and entertaining journey through the agency’s digital marketing services while offering the optimal blend of functionality, visuals & information. The mobile-first design approach & revamped menu ensure intuitive and seamless navigation, while the conversion-focused landing pages encourage users to contact the agency.
SHOWCASING INSEGMENT’S FULL CAPABILITIES
The new inSegment website demonstrates the true breadth of the team’s digital marketing expertise and experience. Working across strategy, creativity, and a meticulous engineering process, inSegment prides itself on delivering quantifiable, high-impact marketing results, and nobody has seen the extent of these results more than inSegment clients, both past and present.
inSegment provides each client with the most innovative digital marketing solutions available, hitting client goals and delivering a maximum return on investment.
HIGHLIGHTS CLIENTS’ SUCCESS
Visitors to the new inSegment website will find an extensive catalog of case studies and testimonials from clients. Operating as an extension of their clients’ teams, inSegment team members take incredible pride in their clients’ success and they’ve used their new website to demonstrate to the world just how talented these partners are, while also showcasing some of their partners’ groundbreaking work across many fields.
For years, inSegment’s clients have taken advantage of the agency’s extensive knowledge of the digital marketing space, and the new website lets new visitors see that inSegment has an established foothold in every corner of the industry.
STAYING GROUNDED WHILE SHOOTING FOR THE STARS
inSegment’s rebrand and the new website launch were born from the company recognizing that it was time to upgrade its appearance to reflect its leveling-up as an industry-leading digital marketing agency.
Current and past clients are fully aware of the company’s unique approach to digital marketing and the success it brings to partners. These partners know who inSegment’s leaders are, and what the company is about. The new website lets visitors get to know the company’s values, the company’s clients, and the company’s leadership team, all in one place.
Looking to the future, inSegment has positioned itself to see further growth in the coming years. With the corporate rebranding and the launch of the sleek, new website, the sky is truly the limit for inSegment.
