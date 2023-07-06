Quantum Cryptography & Network Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 8,136 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟗𝟖.𝟑𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟏𝟑𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟑𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Solutions for quantum cryptography are becoming more widely used, especially in industries, such as finance, healthcare, and defense. While the development of quantum computing technology is likely to play an increasingly significant role in the market, the rise of quantum-based computing and communication technologies is opening up new potential for businesses and governments to improve security and reliability.
With numerous transactions taking place every day, banks and other financial institutions need to protect communication with their customers. These transmissions must be secure and adhere to security standards including integrity, secrecy, and authentication. Since quantum key distribution (QKD) uses quantum mechanics to encrypt and transfer data, this may adopt quantum cryptography and network.
The increase in cybersecurity funding, the rising demand for next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and the development of next-generation wireless network technologies are likely to drive the growth of the global market. These factors are expected to be accompanied by an increase in cyberattack incidents and an acceleration of digitalization. For instance, In June 2023, Google spend US$ 20 million to establish and grow 20 cybersecurity clinics at American institutions. According to data on cybersecurity, there are 2,200 cyberattacks per day, with one occurring around every 39 seconds. In the U.S., the average data breach cost is US$ 9.44 million, and by 2023, cybercrime will cost US$ 8 trillion.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝟔𝟐% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With over 62% of the revenue share, the solution segment is anticipated to dominate the quantum cryptography and network market. This is due to the rise in the adoption of quantum cryptography technologies by governments and defense organizations in response to the rising demand for secure communication and data transport.
𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟕𝟏.𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The network security segment is likely to generate over 71.30% revenue share. The use of quantum cryptography and network solutions is rising owing to the growing demand for secure data transit across networks and communication. Additionally, the expansion of the segment is rising to the increase in server virtualization, expanded use of cloud computing services, heightened BYOD usage in workplaces, and surge in IoT application usage.
𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟔𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The quantum key distribution will attain a revenue share of more than 66%. As a result, quantum key distribution systems can offer impenetrable security for the transport of sensitive data. A crucial use of quantum cryptography is quantum key distribution, which enables two parties to communicate securely across a public network without worrying about being intercepted or eavesdropped.
𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲
Large enterprise is likely to capture over 72% of the revenue share. As a result, developing and implementing quantum cryptography and network solutions is expensive, making it challenging for smaller businesses to use the technology. Large corporations have the technological know-how and financial resources needed to invest in and maintain quantum network technologies.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝟐,𝟓𝟔𝟕 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
Due to the expanding use of quantum technologies and the rising demand for secure communication and data transfer, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid market expansion. By 2031, the region is expected to earn US$ 2,567 million in revenue, about 14 times more than in 2022.
The region's two largest economies, China and India, are setting the pace for the adoption of quantum networks and cryptography. Intending to dominate the market, the Chinese government has made considerable expenditures in the advancement of quantum technology. Several top firms in the quantum computing and network solutions market, including Alibaba and Huawei, are based in the nation.
In a similar vein, the Indian government established the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NM-QTA) in order to encourage the adoption of quantum technologies in the Asia Pacific quantum cryptography and network market. The mission aims to advance quantum technologies in India with a particular emphasis on computing, communication, and cryptography.
In order to develop and implement quantum cryptography and network solutions, new projects are also being initiated in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, the Chinese Academy of Sciences is creating a quantum communication satellite network to enable secure communication for governmental organizations and financial institutions. Similar to this, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is creating the Quantum Experiments Using Satellite Technology (QUEST) quantum communication satellite to offer secure connectivity for the Indian government.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐱 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟒𝟎.𝟓𝟓% 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With many businesses offering several products to satisfy the rising demand for secure communication and data transfer, the global market is extremely competitive. The market is characterized by monopolistic competition, and the six largest firms collectively own close to 40.55% of the market. With a market share of nearly 13%, IBM dominates the market. Google is second with 7.46%, and Intel is third with 6.28%. Among the other significant market participants are Toshiba, Microsoft, and D-Wave.
IBM has a significant market share due to its quantum roadmap, which produces ever-larger and better chips. The company's objectives include developing workforces, accelerating national and international R&D, and creating national quantum ecosystems. According to reports, IBM has a near-global monopoly on the market, and its products are found in significant quantum computers.
The competition between the players is likely to increase owing to the anticipated significant growth of the global quantum cryptography and network market in the upcoming years, with businesses expanding their geographic borders by purchasing small brands and domestic companies to increase their market share.
