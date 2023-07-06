Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 282.6 Billion by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is forecast to witness a rise in revenue from 𝐔𝐒$𝟏𝟖𝟔.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$𝟐𝟖𝟐.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏,
growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟗𝟏% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-commercial-printing-market
The expansion of e-commerce, the rising demand for packaged goods, and the use of new printing technologies all contribute to the APAC commercial printing market growth. In order to improve packaging, e-commerce merchants like Amazon, eBay, and Target are implementing cutting-edge production techniques like additive manufacturing and AI-powered design tools. Retail, warehousing, and logistics market participants are making investments in hybrid print technology. For instance, in September 2022, Nikon Corporation declared a stake in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global, Inc. (HMT) in September 2022.
The Asia Pacific region's commercial printing market is expanding owing to the rising need for printed advertising and marketing collateral such as brochures, flyers, and posters. The demand for commercial printing services is also growing as personalized and customized printed goods become popular. Commercial printers in the region are finding new opportunities due to the expanding use of 3D printing technology. For instance, China expects to equip 400,000 elementary schools with 3D printers. Long-term benefits from initiatives like this will accrue to Chinese society as a result of the people's early education and training in 3D technology.
𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟕𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The equipment segment to generate 75% revenue share in the Asia Pacific commercial printing market. The increasing demand for high-quality and affordable printing solutions across several industries, including publishing, packaging, and advertising, is driving the demand for the segment. As organizations look to increase their printing flexibility and efficiency, the adoption of digital printing technology is also assisting in the growth of this market.
𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
Flexography printing is a common and economical printing technique in the Asia Pacific region. Due to its adaptability, cost-effectiveness, capacity to generate prints of high quality, and rising demand for packaged goods, it held more than 16.8% of the market's revenue share in 2022. As it can print on various substrates, including absorbent and non-absorbent materials, including paper, plastic, and metallic films, the majority of end customers favor this technology. It is favored for printing on packaging materials that must survive various climatic conditions, such as bags, labels, and corrugated boxes.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-commercial-printing-market
𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟒%
In 2022, the packaging industry generated a revenue share of 44% in the Asia Pacific commercial printing market. This is a result of the region's rising packaged goods demand. The entire quantity of packaged goods in the Asia Pacific region is enormous and includes goods for food and drink, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other things.
The Indian Printing, Packaging, and Allied Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPAMA) asserts that given the quick improvements made by industry participants. Thu, the packaging business may continue to expand. The booming e-commerce and organized retail markets in the nation present enormous growth possibilities for the packaging industry, helping the commercial printing sector. The market will undoubtedly benefit from growth potential brought on by other reasons like the strong economy, expanding consumerism, the arrival of international brands, and the increase in interest from foreign investors.
The growth of e-commerce has impacted the packaging business. The region's overall e-commerce parcel volume is increasing quickly, and this trend is anticipated to continue. Due to this, there is now a higher need for printed shipping items, such as labels, packing, and inserts, which are frequently made using flexography.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
The market can be defined as a highly competitive with a number of notable companies. The participants explore tactics to improve their offers, such as regional expansion and strategic alliances. Astute Analytica estimates that HP Inc. and Ricoh Company, Ltd. have the highest revenue shares and are the market leaders in APAC commercial printing.
HP Inc., one of the market's top competitors, provides a variety of printing options for business and industrial uses. Thanks to its solid brand image and extensive global presence, HP has a competitive advantage. However, they are up against fierce competition from other global firms, including Konica Minolta Inc., Xerox Corporation, and Canon Inc.
Ricoh Company, Ltd., which provides printing solutions for the commercial, industrial, and consumer markets, is another significant competitor in the market. Ricoh has a competitive advantage thanks to its solid reputation for quality and innovation. Additionally, they offer a wide range of products, such as digital and offset printing solutions, enabling them to meet a variety of consumer needs.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• 3D Systems, Inc.
• Acme Printing
• Canon Inc.
• Cenveo
• Dai Nippon Printing
• Gorham Printing, Inc.
• Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
• HP Development Company L.P.
• Koenig & Bauer AG
• Proto Labs, Inc.
• Quad/Graphics Inc.
• Manroland Goss
• Presstek LLC
• Other major players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Equipment
• Software Tools
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Offset lithography printing
• Digital printing
• Screen printing
• Flexography
• Large format
• 3D printing
• LED UV Printing
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Packaging
• Advertising
• Publishing
• Billing/Invoicing
• Office Stationery
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitality
• Transport
• Warehouse & Logistics
• Retail
• Entertainment & Media
• Education
• Enterprise
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-commercial-printing-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn