Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Details Modern Approach to Nasal Tip Surgery in Latest "Best of" Journal Entry Series on Rhinoplasty

Rodney James Rohrich, MD FACS

Dallas rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rohrich’s, offers latest contributions to rhinoplasty selected as "Best Of" in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal.

In rhinoplasty it's not enough to be consistent, you must be consistently exceptional.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the official peer review journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the leading plastic surgery journal globally, has selected Dr. Rohrich's article, "Personal Evolution in Rhinoplasty Tip Shaping: Beyond the Tripod Concept," to be included in the Journal's "Best of PRS" collection of outstanding contributions to cosmetic surgery.

The article challenges the principles of rhinoplasty tip surgery and details an algorithmic approach to obtain consistent nasal tip shaping. The modernized techniques described in the paper has modified the "tripod concept" which has been used for over 50 years, and involves selective lower lateral cartilage reshaping, maximum tensioning, and managing the soft-tissue envelope. The article also discusses the intraoperative sequencing and key technical considerations related to this approach.

Dr. Rohrich describes rhinoplasty as, "a surgery of millimeters" that epitomizes plastic surgery by its extremely narrow range of contrast between what would be considered a good outcome and a poor one. He strongly advocates for the open approach to rhinoplasty which gives surgeons direct access to the delicate underlying nasal anatomy and allows for an individualized approach to rhinoplasty.

"It remains one of the most challenging surgical procedures in all of plastic surgery," he says.

Dr. Rohrich, a global rhinoplasty expert, writes and lectures extensively on both rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty and states that this new tip shaping refinement is significant by adding much more clarity on having better and more consistent rhinoplasty outcomes.

"The modernized techniques outlined in this paper allows for improved and more uniform tip rotation and change in tip projection," explains Dr. Rohrich. "In rhinoplasty it's not enough to be consistent, you must be consistently exceptional."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.