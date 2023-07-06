Smart Foods Market Is Booming Worldwide with Soylent, Huel, Gousto
The Latest Released Smart Foods market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Foods market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart Foods market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Beyond Meat (United States), Impossible Foods (United States), Soylent (United States), Huel (United Kingdom), Just (United States), Gousto (United Kingdom), Lightlife Foods (United States), Perfect Day (United States), Clara Foods (United States), Ripple Foods (United States).
Definition:
Smart food is healthy and nutritious food that is produced in environmentally sustainable ways. It consists of scientifically formulated food products which are able to fulfil the requirements of nutritional intake. It includes nutritious powders, ready-to-drink products and others with a sufficient amount of macro and micro nutrients. For example, soylent drinks. These drinks are also known as meal replacements, and offer enough carbs, proteins, fibers, and other micronutrients to replace meals. Higher prevalence of chronic diseases creating awareness regarding healthy consumption hence consumers are more prone towards smart food over others. Regionally, Asia pacific regions is witnessing huge demand for smart food with higher population and ongoing infrastructural developments in FMCG market.
Market Trends:
• Augmenting Focus on Reducing Malnutrition
• Higher Adoptions of Digitisations for Cost Effectiveness
Market Drivers:
• Growing Awareness regarding Healthy Food Consumption
• Increasing Food & Beverage Industrial Infrastructure across the Globe
• Changing Dietary Patterns & Life Style
Market Opportunities:
• Huge Government Investments in Developing Smart Tech Operations in Food Production
• Growing R&D in Food Preservatives
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart Foods Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart Foods
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Beyond Meat (United States), Impossible Foods (United States), Soylent (United States), Huel (United Kingdom), Just (United States), Gousto (United Kingdom), Lightlife Foods (United States), Perfect Day (United States), Clara Foods (United States), Ripple Foods (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
