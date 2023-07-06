Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,403 in the last 365 days.

EU and UNDP support training sessions on life-saving techniques in Ukrainian regions

The Public Health and Recovery Centres, recently opened by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme in health facilities in the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions of Ukraine, have provided certified training for health professionals.

These comprehensive courses provided 70 participants with the necessary knowledge and skills in various life-saving techniques. The trainees received international certificates from the European Council for CPR in basic life support and paediatric basic life support.

Additionally, the health care staff completed ‘Stop The Bleed’- a certified course from the American College of Surgeons. This comprehensive training will further enhance their ability to respond to critical situations and save more lives.

This initiative took place within the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, with financial support from the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU and UNDP support training sessions on life-saving techniques in Ukrainian regions

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more