EU and UNDP support training sessions on life-saving techniques in Ukrainian regions

The Public Health and Recovery Centres, recently opened by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme in health facilities in the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions of Ukraine, have provided certified training for health professionals.

These comprehensive courses provided 70 participants with the necessary knowledge and skills in various life-saving techniques. The trainees received international certificates from the European Council for CPR in basic life support and paediatric basic life support.

Additionally, the health care staff completed ‘Stop The Bleed’- a certified course from the American College of Surgeons. This comprehensive training will further enhance their ability to respond to critical situations and save more lives.

This initiative took place within the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, with financial support from the European Union.

