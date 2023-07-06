Bike Helmet Market to Attain a Revenue of US$ 1,282.53 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the global 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to grow at a healthy pace, with a projected valuation of US$ 1,282.53 million by 2031, up from US$ 819.48 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.35%.
Due to rising public awareness of head protection while cycling, the popularity of cycling as a leisure activity and an environmentally friendly method of transportation, and growing government programs encouraging the usage of helmets, the bike helmet market has significant growth potential. As more individuals take up cycling and the need for high-quality, fashionable, and comfortable helmets rises, the market is likely to continue expanding. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing a helmet can increase survival rates by more than 37% and reduce the risk of head injuries by 69.0%. The factors projected to propel market growth include rising awareness and initiatives to increase riders' safety.
Demand for bike helmets is likely to increase as public awareness of road safety increases. Additionally, the use of bike helmets is likely to rise to an increase in the number of motorbike and sports bike enthusiasts and global worries over traffic-related injuries. According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bicycle riders suffer injuries from collisions that result in more than 130,000 injuries annually in the United States.
Globally governments are enforcing stringent laws requiring cyclists to wear helmets, especially in areas with high rates of fatal and serious bicycle accidents. These rules are made to protect cyclists' safety and lessen the number of injuries and fatalities brought on by collisions with bicycles. Certain electric bicycle riders must comply with legislation in several places requiring them to wear helmets; these laws frequently differ from those governing bicycle riders. For instance, the Indian government declared that a better and safer safety standard for helmets is required and that a new standard may adopt shortly. The new helmet standard will accommodate high-end headgear designed for riding at high speeds.
𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟑𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Due to the growing popularity of road cycling competitions around the world, the road helmet segment is likely to hold a 38% market share during the forecast period. These helmets are made to offer the cyclist's head the greatest amount of protection while also having the best aerodynamics and ventilation possible.
𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐬𝐞
The sports segment is to generate 30% of the global bike helmet market revenue share. This is due to the growing popularity of cycling as a leisure and competitive sport. Millions of people ride bicycles every day. The number of cyclists in the U.S. peaked at 51.4 million in 2021. Cycling is a popular sport in European nations, with 10.2% of Danes and 7.1% of Germans participating.
𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟑.𝟒𝟗 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
Sales of the online channel are likely to top 13,49,000 units by 2031, with a significant increase during the forecast period. The online bike helmet market is likely to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2031. This growth can be due to a number of factors, including the rising use of e-commerce sites and the demand for environmentally friendly transportation methods.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐,𝟐𝟕𝟑.𝟕𝟔 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐬
With a total of 29,426.74 thousand units sold in 2022, the worldwide bike helmet market saw strong sales. With differing market shares and average selling prices, Europe and Asia are the two main geographical regions that contribute to these sales.
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region sold more than 42% of all helmets or over 12,273.76 thousand units. Asia is regarded as the second-largest bike helmet market despite having a higher proportion in terms of units sold. The main cause of this gap is as bike helmets sell for less on average in Asia than they do in Europe.
Different manufacturing costs, pricing policies, and consumer preferences are only a few reasons for low helmet prices in Asia. It is also likely that the demand for more reasonably priced, entry-level bike helmets is high in Asia, whilst the desire for expensive, high-quality helmets may be greater in Europe.
Due to the increasing number of two-wheeler customers in India, the market for motorcycle helmets is expanding at the quickest rate in the Asia Pacific region. Not only are commuter motorcycles driving the rise of the helmet market, but also the bigger, more expensive two-wheelers.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟓% 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The top 10 competitors include Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Moon Helmet, Vista Outdoor, Dorel Sports, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Abus August Bremicker Söhne Kg, POC Sports, MET-Helmets, Micro Precision Engineering, and Optim Wafer Services, control over 25% market share. There is probably fierce rivalry for both sales and customers.
Companies must concentrate on aspects like product quality, design, innovation, and customer service and support to survive in such a cutthroat market. In order to reach clients and boost sales, they could also need to investigate fresh marketing approaches and distribution networks.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• In June 2023, The LS2 Advant X Carbon offers an upgrade to the company's well-known flip-front motorcycle helmet by adding a new, all-carbon shell.
• In June 2023, Australian business Forcite which works with an app and, eventually, the motorcycle itself, designed a smart helmet. A helmet called the MK1S has a built-in Bluetooth audio connection and speakers that are placed over the ears. This entails that riders can receive wireless navigation instructions from their phone, answer calls, or listen to music while riding.
• In June 2023, Abus, a German firm, unveiled the Pedelec 2.0 ACE helmet. The helmet protects the rider's head, which extends well past the rear of the head, which is particularly vulnerable in the event of a collision.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Moon Helmet
• Vista Outdoor
• Dorel Sports
• Trek Bicycle Corporation
• Abus August Bremicker Söhne Kg
• POC Sports
• MET-Helmets
• Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.,
• Lazersport
• Giro Sport Design
• KASK s.p.a
• Scott Sports
• Louis Garneau
• Strategic Sports
• Shenghong Sports
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Road Helmets
• Sports Helmets
• Mountain bike (MTB) helmets
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Recreational
• Sports
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Online
• Offline
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o The Netherlands
o Denmark
o Sweden
o Belgium
o Finland
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
• ASEAN
Thailand
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Indonesia
• Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
