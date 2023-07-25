Modular Flooring Market Size, Share, Revenue, And Industry Trends For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Modular Flooring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Modular Flooring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the modular flooring market size is predicted to reach $74.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The growth in the modular flooring market is due to increasing home and commercial renovation activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest modular flooring market share. Major players in the modular flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Inc., Tarkett S.A., AHF LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor Group.
Modular Flooring Market Segments
• By Product Type: Ceramic, Rubber, Carpet Tile, Rigid LVT, Polyolefin (Non-vinyl), Flexible LVT, Others Product Types
• By Components: Polyvinyl Chloride Resins, Plasticizers, Trace Stabilizers, Pigments, Other Components
• By End Users: Retail, Healthcare, Education, Household, Workplace, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global modular flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Modular flooring refers to a covering that is laid over the floor tiles that provides surface finish and support. It is used in places like shopping centers, offices, warehouses, and hospitals.
