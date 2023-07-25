Fluff Pulp Market Size, Share, Revenue, Industry Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

Fluff Pulp Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Fluff Pulp Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fluff pulp market size is predicted to reach $13.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The growth in the fluff pulp market is due to increasing demand for personal hygiene products. North America region is expected to hold the largest fluff pulp market share. Major players in the market include Stora Enso Oyj, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Domtar Corporation, International Paper.

Fluff Pulp Market Segments

• By Source: Loblolly Pine, Slash Pine

• Fluff Pulp Specifications By Grade: Untreated, Treated

• By Application: Absorbent Core Products, Other Applications

• By End Use: Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence, Feminine Hygiene, Air-Laid Products, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global fluff pulp market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10058&type=smp

Fluff pulp, referred to as fluffy pulp or chemical pulp, is used to make absorbent products like diapers, feminine hygiene items, and adult incontinence products. It is a kind of cellulose fibre that is produced from wood pulp using a procedure known as kraft pulping. It is soft, thick, and highly absorbent.

Read More On The Fluff Pulp Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fluff-pulp-global-market-report

